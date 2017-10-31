Coffs groms carve up the comp

Sawtell surfer Jai Jackson finished fourth in the Under-12 Boys division of the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp presented by Wahu at Macauleys Headland.

LOCAL surfers earned places in the finals over the weekend when the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp presented by Wahu was held at Macauleys.

While Freshwater grom Fletcher Kelleher claimed a clean sweep of the four Groms Comp events held in NSW with his victory in the under-12 boys division, there were some encouraging results from the locals to suggest the future of surfing on the Coffs Coast is in safe hands.

Sawtell's Jai Jackson finished fourth behind Kelleher while Rosie Smart finished third in the under-14 girls section.

Smart was chasing the major prize on offer in the under-14s boys and girls divisions which was an invite to attend an all-expenses paid, three-day Woolworths Surf Camp at the Hurley Surfing Australia High-Performance Centre (HPC).

The under-14 age groups were won by Touma Cameron (Suffolk Park) and Charlize Everitt (Boomerang Beach) who enjoyed the playful three-footers Macauleys offered across the weekend.

Further success from the local region came when Fletcher O'Sullivan (Sawtell) and Harper McIntosh (Toormina) filled the top two spots in the under-8 mixed division.

In the under-10 boys the third-place finisher was Coffs Harbour's Will Martin.