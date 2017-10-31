Sport

Coffs groms carve up the comp

Sawtell surfer Jai Jackson finished fourth in the Under-12 Boys division of the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp presented by Wahu at Macauleys Headland.
Sawtell surfer Jai Jackson finished fourth in the Under-12 Boys division of the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp presented by Wahu at Macauleys Headland. Ethan Smith/Surfing NSW

LOCAL surfers earned places in the finals over the weekend when the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comp presented by Wahu was held at Macauleys.

While Freshwater grom Fletcher Kelleher claimed a clean sweep of the four Groms Comp events held in NSW with his victory in the under-12 boys division, there were some encouraging results from the locals to suggest the future of surfing on the Coffs Coast is in safe hands.

Sawtell's Jai Jackson finished fourth behind Kelleher while Rosie Smart finished third in the under-14 girls section.

Smart was chasing the major prize on offer in the under-14s boys and girls divisions which was an invite to attend an all-expenses paid, three-day Woolworths Surf Camp at the Hurley Surfing Australia High-Performance Centre (HPC).

The under-14 age groups were won by Touma Cameron (Suffolk Park) and Charlize Everitt (Boomerang Beach) who enjoyed the playful three-footers Macauleys offered across the weekend.

Further success from the local region came when Fletcher O'Sullivan (Sawtell) and Harper McIntosh (Toormina) filled the top two spots in the under-8 mixed division.

In the under-10 boys the third-place finisher was Coffs Harbour's Will Martin.

Topics:  coffs harbour grom comp macauleys headland surfing surfing nsw

Coffs Coast Advocate
7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off east coast of Australia

7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off east coast of Australia

A 7.0-MAGNITUDE earthquake has struck off the east coast of Australia.

Manufacturer keeps rescue chopper in swing of things

The local employees of Galintel inside their manufacturing plant in Coffs Harbour.

Praising Coffs Coast businesses that support our rescue helicopter

Keep your eyes out for missing pets

Have you seen Kira?

Have you seen these pets?

Hanging out with a koala

Nature at its best with a curious horse and a chilled out koala.

Have you ever seen a horse and koala hanging out?

Local Partners

Gunn delivering with only a 'whiff' of pace

IT'S the slow delivery from a player listed as a medium pacer that is causing the Australians all sorts of trouble.

Ogier heading to Coffs with fifth WRC title under his belt

Five-time world champions Sebastien Ogier (right) and co-driver Julien Ingrassia celebrate after Wales Rally GB.

Ogier's championship wrapped up before series finale on Coffs Coast.

Gilchrist wades in as rumours swirl ahead of Ashes opener

Matthew Wade could be dumped from the Australian side for the Ashes series opener.

Cricketing great urges selectors to pick and stick for Ashes