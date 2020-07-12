Trainers take early winnings on Maclean Cup Day

PAUL Smith celebrated his 11th win of the Northern Rivers Racing Association season when Bella Broadway won on debut at Grafton Sunday.

The Coffs Harbour trainer moved into the top 10 of NRRA trainers when his daughter of Shouting To Win fought off Daniel Want's Rock Odyssey to win the $22,000 Andrew Tom Builder P/L Maiden Handicap (1100m).

The three-year-old filly had finished fourth in a trial at Grafton in her major lead-up to Sunday's race debut.

She also gave Coffs jockey Jon Grisedale his 20th win of the NRRA season boosting him to equal fifth on the NRRA jockey's premiership with Andrew Mallyon and Luke Rolls.

Earlier in the day Inverell trainer Mark Stewart won with three-year-old gelding Fortnite while Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt claimed his 20th win of the NRRA season when Onset won the opening race of the Maclean Cup meeting.

Onset, a five-year-old daughter of Reset, was having her 41st start and won just her second race when Brooke Stower piloted her to victory in the $22,000 Stephenson Partners Handicap (3120m).

Leah Kilner then won her 20th race of the NRRA season when Inverell gelding Fortnite was a narrow winner from Tony Newing's In Fiore in the $22,000 LJ Hooker Maclean Benchmark 58 Handicap (1100m).

He also survived a protest to exact a second career win at his 11th start.

Leah Kilner trails Emily Atkinson by just two wins in the race for the NRRA apprentices premiership.