Coffs girl shares her story in moving short film: From diagnosis to recovery, a Coffs Harbour family shares their harrowing journey from when 11-year-old Eve received one of the most dreaded diagnoses: cancer.

AFTER suffering mysterious pains in her leg, a Coffs Harbour family received the devastating news from specialists that 11-year-old Eve had cancer.

Eve complained of pains in her leg over the Easter break in 2015 and was sent to Sydney for a week of tests, needles and a bone biopsy.

It was then that parents Jeff and Rebecca were told she has osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

Rebecca spent months with Eve at Ronald McDonald House in Sydney, where Eve endured chemotherapy and a number of surgeries including one where a cancerous tumour was removed and replaced with a metal prosthesis from her thigh to her ankle.

But after a year of treatment, in what was described as a miracle, Eve got to ring the bell at Sydney Children's Hospital signalling her treatment was over, and she could go home.

Eve is now back home in Coffs and is in year 6 at school.

"Thanks to researchers, doctors and nurses I am here today, I just wanted to say a big thank you," Eve said.

Eve's journey is just one of thousands of difficult paths trodden by families like hers, but Eve has decided to share her story in support of Hyundai Help for Kids.

Eve is the subject of a short film released by Hyundai Help for Kids, Eve's Journey.

Hyundai Help for Kids supports a number of charities which helped eve through her tough journey, including Clown Doctors, Ronald McDonald, the Kids Research Institute - Bone Injury Research Project at The Children's Hospital in Westmead and the Steven Walter Children's Cancer Foundation.

The charitable arm of Hyundai has hit a milestone, donating more than $5 million to children's charities around the country.