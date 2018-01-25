Coffs girl is a musical prodigy

17-year-old double bassist Julia Magri is about to represent Coffs on the national stage.

JULIA Magri, who first featured in The Advocate as the Christmas baby for the year 2000, has grown up to develop some serious musical chops - and is about to represent Coffs on the national stage.

Australian Youth Orchestra's National Music Camp 2018 will provide the setting for a life altering experience for double bassist Julia, who beat out over 1,000 music students for the spot.

Julia, who will turn 17 on Christmas Day, first auditioned for AYO programs when she was 13. The audition assessors recognised her natural talent and advised Julia to contact Alex Henery, Principal Double Bassist of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra for tuition.

Henery has been teaching her ever since at Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

Julia is a member of Regional Youth Orchestra of NSW Conservatoriums. She has just been awarded the Associate in Music Australia, which is considered a prestigious award, equivalent to achieving an undergraduate tertiary qualification in music.

She has a busy and expensive schedule, but Julia who fell in love with the bass voice when she first plucked the lowest string at the age of 10, takes it all in her stride. The tremendous support from teachers at the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium of Music, BDC and CHSC enables her to participate in 6 ensembles every week.

Her next goal is to achieve a Bachelor of Music in Performance.

The big challenge will be upgrading her instrument and bow. She expects the investment in a double bass and bow suited to the profession may cost as much as the entire degree.

Julia is seeking support from local community groups and benefactors, individuals or corporations who are passionate about supporting twenty first century Australian musicians from the Mid North Coast.