26°
Property

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

Melissa Martin | 7th Mar 2017 12:00 PM
SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times.
SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

COFFS Harbour has seen a rise in the number of "off-the-plan" developments in recent years, and one local agent believes the trend has a strong future.

"Off-plan residential project sales are relatively new for regional markets," First National Coffs Coast managing director Barry Booth said.

"Sydney and Melbourne buyers have been used to purchasing property this way for more than a decade, but for the 'country cousins', most intending buyers are cautious not to commit unless the offer is well researched and documented."

Mr Booth said the essential ingredients to ensure the success of an off-plan purchase include a well-designed building.

"Preferably by an architect with a good understanding of the features and benefits offered by our North Coast climate. Secondly, a quality local builder whose past work can be referenced and inspected. The developer's credentials are also important to ensure that it's a good development that does not skimp on the features that deliver an appealing end product that makes the property stand out from everyday surrounding real estate."

Mr Booth's comments follow the sellout of the "Botanica North" development at the commencement of construction.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour off the plan property real estate

Just In

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

Coffs Harbour has seem increasing success in off the plan projects, with more expected to follow

Coffs Coast real estate agents call for action

HELP NEEDED: Coffs Coast real estate agents want NSW to follow Victoria's lead and abolish stamp duty for first time buyers.

Locals agents call for first home buyer incentives

Cycling for palliative care

Cyclists Roy Doutreband, Garry Paskin, event coordinator Kathie Marquardt, and cylists Mark Henschke, Paul Courtney, Dave Reynolds and Peter Faircloth deliver a $13,570 cheque to Coffs Harbour Health Campus' Palliative Care staff Roberta Andrews, Michelle Jeffery, Beverly Morris and Karen Sergeev.

Charity cycle events makes a big difference in palliative care

Highway works add to land values

Upgraded sections of the Pacific Highway have been found to have contributed to land value increases on the North Coast.

Valuer-General notes land value rises around completed hwy projects

Local Partners

Cycling for palliative care

A DONATION of $13,500 has been handed over to the local palliative care team to improve the process of loaning equipment to seriously ill patients.

Coffs Coast has the X Factor

X Factor star Roshani Priddis will perform this year.

Celebrating culture, diversity and inclusiveness in the community

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

18 things to do in Coffs this month

Elder Mark Flanders will host Muttonbirds by Moonlight.

The coast has a range of events on offer this month

Coffs Hotel celebrates 80 years

IN THE BAR: Coffs Hotel Crew 1930's style. Ray Alaban, Sunday Faynes, 90-year-old Alby McLean (who worked at the hotel when he was 20), Wally the jester (at rear) and publican Marty Philips welcome all to come celebrate.

The doors first opened at this beloved family-owned local in 1937

New Mary Poppins looks incredible

The first look at the Emily Blunt-led Mary Poppins is getting everyone excited

Margot Robbie lands another huge role

Actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the European Premiere of Suicide Squad, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2016.

AUSSIE actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now.

Kressley spills on Trump stoush

Carson Kressley pictured after his elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

CARSON Kressley opens up about Donald’s bitter stoush with Arnie.

‘Are you kidding me Channel 7?’

They literally ended the episode mid-sentence.

Why viewers are fuming over Bride and Prejudice.

Coffs Coast has the X Factor

X Factor star Roshani Priddis will perform this year.

Celebrating culture, diversity and inclusiveness in the community

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

Cheryl confronts Andrew after finding out he trashed her behind her back.

Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back.

Fiery cousins lose MKR cook-off

Caitie and Demi won the sudden death cook-off and are into the next round of MKR, which begins tomorrow.

Lama and Sarah eliminated after losing cook-off to Caitie and Demi.

Spacious Beachside Unit

5/32 Karuah Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Located on the 1st floor in a pet friendly complex at the Eastern end of Karuah Avenue. This 2 bedroom beach-side unit is generously sized throughout with a large...

Captivating sea views, great location, awesome home!...

66 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $869,000 ...

Looking for a home that is something really special, then look no further because this beautiful property has it all. Just minutes from Coffs Harbour's CBD sitting...

&quot;Boambee Beauty&quot;

35 Canale Dr, Boambee 2450

House 4 2 5 $885,000

The moment you walk through the door you immediately feel at home! This immaculate 4 bedroom home is level yet elevated to catch the beautiful sea breezes &...

&quot;Classic Beach Living&quot;

9 Blue Luben Cl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $699,000

This home will make you feel like you are on holidays each day! Wake to the sound of breaking waves, enjoy the beautiful sunrise over the ocean from the covered...

&quot;Breakers Way With Self Contained Residence&quot;

7 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 4 $949,000

Currently under construction, be quick to secure this brand new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after Breakers Way, Korora. This is a blue chip...

Prestigious apartment with phenomenal views...

10/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 4 2 2 Auction

Exclusive position and illustrious appeal, this apartment on the escarpment of Sapphire Beachfront Apartments is unparalleled in spacious apartment living.

Beautiful beach suburb, lifestyle at its best...

13 Kelly Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Beautiful Corindi Beach is an idyllic location with a village atmosphere. Lifestyle in this location could not be better. Beach walks, fishing or lunch at the...

A charming country home on 5 private acres...

79 Avondale Road, Bucca 2450

House 3 2 4 $659,000 ...

This character-filled home will warm your heart and lift your spirits with the peace and privacy it offers. A wide, shady veranda invites you to sit and enjoy the...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME, CLOSE TO GOLF &amp; BEACH

25 Mariner Drive, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $560,000

This beautifully presented family home is located on the high side of the street and represents the best in coastal living, offering an open and spacious floor...

STYLISH CLASSIC BEACH HOUSE

40 Simon Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $649,000

From the moment you enter this dual level home you will notice the fine attention to detail and the warm welcoming feel this beautifully designed home exudes.

Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times.

Buyers are bucking a regional trend and buying off the plan

Coffs Coast real estate agents call for action

HELP NEEDED: Coffs Coast real estate agents want NSW to follow Victoria's lead and abolish stamp duty for first time buyers.

Locals agents call for first home buyer incentives

Highway works add to land values

Upgraded sections of the Pacific Highway have been found to have contributed to land value increases on the North Coast.

Valuer-General notes land value rises around completed hwy projects

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!