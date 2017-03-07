Coffs gets "off the plan” savvy

SOLD: The Botanica North project is one of many to have sold off the plan on the Coffs Coast in recent times.

COFFS Harbour has seen a rise in the number of "off-the-plan" developments in recent years, and one local agent believes the trend has a strong future.

"Off-plan residential project sales are relatively new for regional markets," First National Coffs Coast managing director Barry Booth said.

"Sydney and Melbourne buyers have been used to purchasing property this way for more than a decade, but for the 'country cousins', most intending buyers are cautious not to commit unless the offer is well researched and documented."

Mr Booth said the essential ingredients to ensure the success of an off-plan purchase include a well-designed building.

"Preferably by an architect with a good understanding of the features and benefits offered by our North Coast climate. Secondly, a quality local builder whose past work can be referenced and inspected. The developer's credentials are also important to ensure that it's a good development that does not skimp on the features that deliver an appealing end product that makes the property stand out from everyday surrounding real estate."

Mr Booth's comments follow the sellout of the "Botanica North" development at the commencement of construction.