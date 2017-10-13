Coffs gets nbn local to understand our telecom needs

COFFS LAUNCH: Service provider nbn launched an 'nbn local' in Coffs Harbour this week as a way of better understanding our local telecommunication needs.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT of an 'nbn local' team by the service provider has drawn criticism for missing the point.

Nbn local, introduced this week in Coffs Harbour, is a team "dedicated to improving customer experience on the nbn access network across Australia”, the company said in a statement.

The team will be "on-the-ground” to gain an understanding of local telecommunication needs.

Labor Bellinger River branch president Andrew Woodward slammed the announcement, calling it an "insult” from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, the Nationals party and nbn.

"With (Tuesday's) 'nbn local' announcement they've proven they've gone down the lazy route of PR and selfies instead of fibre to where it needs to go,” Mr Woodward said.

"We don't need spin from the government - we need fibre to our homes. They are totally out of touch. We need a sensible long-term investment and rollout as originally envisaged by Labor and reaffirmed at the 2016 election.

"So instead of investing millions in fibre to outside of our homes, the government is investing millions in PR spin to make us think they're doing a good job.”

Speaking at the roundtable launch on Tuesday, nbn local general manager Peter Gurney said the intention of the launch was to "improve the customer experience of local residents and businesses on the nbn access network”.

"By having a greater presence in Coffs Harbour, we'll be able to work more collaboratively with the community in order to understand the complexities of the build and local telecommunications needs,” Mr Gurney said.

There are more than 6031 homes and businesses connected to the nbn access network in the Coffs region.

Connection to the remaining 8310 premises will start soon and continue through 2018.