Coffs' future is in our hands

DRAWCARD: The England men's team celebrate with a selfie at the ITF Tag World Cup. Matt Deans

WELL here I go again... the Coffs Coast, what a place to live.

I might sound like a broken record but event after event, our city delivers.

The ITF Tag World Cup held at C.ex Coffs International Stadium earlier this month attracted a record field of 190 teams made up of 3800 players and officials representing 32 nations.

In addition to the players and officials, about 5000 family members and supporters attended the event, enjoying our great region and significantly contributing to the local economy.

The Coffs Coast is rapidly cementing itself as the regional events hub, and the sporting events industry alone contributes $30 million each year to our community.

In order to retain major events and attract new ones the wider Coffs Coast community needs to not only welcome these events but make an effort to support them.

Whether it is a welcoming smile, saying g'day, providing great service or simply assisting with directions, we as a community need to collectively own the identity of a regional events hub and welcome visitors with open arms.

The reality is, they won't... everyone in our community needs to be vocal and support the great events coming to our region. We need to send the message that we collectively as a community welcome these events to our great city.

Whether it be immediate or down the track, there is benefit for all community members and businesses in international, national and interstate events calling the Coffs Coast home. The promotion of our region that these events carry puts us on the world stage at a level that we as a city don't have the means to do ourselves.

Let's work together as a community to keep these world class events coming to the Coffs Coast.

We need to speak up as the majority, showcasing our support of this invaluable sector that is necessary for the prosperity of both the Coffs Coast's economy and future.

