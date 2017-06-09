Coffs fuel prices are currently cheaper than the city

REMAINING STEADY: According to the NRMA, fuel prices in Coffs Harbour should remain steady over the long weekend.

PETROL prices around the Coffs Coast are expected to remain steady over the long weekend as prices around the rest of the state prepare to fall.

NRMA spokeswoman Helen Machalias said unleaded prices around the Mid North Coast have remained stable since early April and were unlikely to change for the next few weeks.

"Coffs Harbour and surrounding areas don't experience the same peaks and troughs as the capital city market, with the price cycle in cities like Sydney far more variable than in regional NSW,” Ms Machalias said.

The average price for regular unleaded fuel in Sydney fell from a high of 136 cents a litre last week to 133.3 cents this week.

NRMA spokeswoman Saoirse Connolly said the average fuel price in Coffs Harbour was 131.9 cpl.

She said prices ranged from 129.5 cpl to 139.9 cpl in Coffs.

In Sydney, prices are expected to fall by at least six more cents.

NRMA chairman Kyle Loades said there would be cheaper unleaded prices in many regional NSW towns.

NRMA's top tips to save on fuel