DUCK PARADISE: Showers for Coffs Harbour are expected all week.
News

Coffs forecast to experience week long shower

5th Mar 2018 12:45 PM

IT MIGHT be wise to pack an umbrella this week as the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rain for Coffs Harbour all week.

Today, there is a 100 per cent chance of a shower and likely thunderstorms.

Tomorrow there is a very high chance of more showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon.

The likelihood of rain decreases as the week goes on.

Sun protection is still advised through to the late afternoon with high levels of UV predicted.

This week's forecast:

  • Today: 27 maximum with a 100 per cent chance of showers.
  • Tomorrow: 25 max/20 min with 95 per cent chance of showers (15-30mm).
  • Wednesday: 26 max/20 min with 80 per cent chance of showers (4-15mm).
  • Thursday: 26 max/19 min with 70 per cent of showers (1-4mm).
  • Friday: 26 max/19 min with a 80 per cent chance of showers (3-10mm).
  • Saturday: 26 max/19 min with a 70 per cent chance of showers (2-6mm).
  • Sunday: 26 max/18 min with a 40 per cent chance of showers (0-1mm).

Coffs Coast Advocate
