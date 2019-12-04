Coffs fishos star on national television

Andrew Ettinghausen from ET, Sawtell chef Richie Dolan and local Coffs Harbour Kingfish fisherman Luke Dickens.

IF you enjoy fishing and the stunning Solitary Islands, you’re not going to want to miss this episode of ET.

Fishing legend ET has teamed up with Coffs Harbour professional fisherman Luke Dickens and Sawtell Chef, Richie Dolan to fish Kingfish off the Coffs Coast as part of ET’s television show, Seafood Escape.

“Thanks to the NSW Government’s Supporting Seafood Futures Program, Fisheries Research and Development Corporation and the Sydney Fish Market, we were able to work together to promote and showcase our wonderful industry,” Professional Fisher’s Association CEO Tricia Beatty said.

Catch the Coffs Kingfish episode this Sunday, December 8 at 4pm on Channel 10.

To support the local Fishing Industry or for more information, contact PFA on 0429 303 371 or visit nswpfa.com.au