Coffs' fishers to undertake trade mission to China

THE FEDERAL Government has announced Coffs Harbour-based NSW Professional Fisherman's Association will receive around $11,500 from the Australia-China Agriculture Cooperation Agreement to undertake a trade mission to China to boost seafood exports.

The funding is part of the Association's plans to use an innovative business-to-business seafood eCommerce platform to enhance export opportunities, according to Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, Luke Hartsuyker.

"This work will shorten the supply chain, enabling the fishers to be closer to the market and able to respond quickly to market signals,” said Minister Hartsuyker.

"Seafood exports to China were valued at $86 million in 2016, and with tariffs on seafood exports of between 0 to 23% set to be eliminated for all products by 1 January 2019, there are opportunities ahead.”

Minister Hartsuyker said one of the main seafood export challenges has been the ability to produce the consistent quantities of a single species typically required by volume buyers in export markets.

The project aims to address this by assessing the feasibility of exporting permitted mixed finfish "catch of the day” product to niche markets in China, using species found in the NSW Offshore Trawl and the NSW Estuarine fisheries.

"This local organisation has seen an opportunity ahead, and is undertaking the required groundwork to take full advantage and to grow seafood exports to China,” Minister Hartsuyker said.

The Federal Government has so far made $345,000 available under the Australia-China Agricultural Cooperation Agreement over this financial year and the next.