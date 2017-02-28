24°
Sport

Coffs falls short in inter-district final run chase

28th Feb 2017 5:30 AM
Matthew McInerney

FOR the second year running Coffs Harbour has been beaten in the inter-district final by Nambucca Valley.

The Coffs Harbour representative team was outplayed from the outset.

Justin Saker top scored for Nambucca Valley with 70 as the southern team posted a total of 9-254.

Coffs Harbour's reply couldn't have got off to a worse start with the top order collapsing and the run chase in tatters at 4-19.

Tim Weslford (42) and Richie Gallichan (54) steadied the ship, but when that pair was dismissed Coffs Harbour still needed another 150 runs and fell well short of the target, dismissed for 170.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  chdca coffs harbour district cricket association cricket north coast cricket council representative cricket

