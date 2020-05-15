Coffs facilities re-open: Everything you need to know

Playgrounds across the Coffs Local Government Area were closed in late March.

COFFS Harbour City Council has given a run-down of the public facilities that will progressively re-open from today, May 15, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Public facilities opening today

SKATE parks and playgrounds are among the public facilities that are being progressively reopening from today.

Coffs Harbour City Council has advised that public barbecues and outdoor gym equipment will also be made available again today after being closed for more than a month.

Before playgrounds, skate parks, gym equipment and barbecues are fully opened council crews will be carrying out condition checks so people are being asked to wait until signage has been removed before using the facilities.

Amenities blocks are also being reopened.

Public pool to open - with restrictions

Coffs Harbour War Memorial Swimming Pool will be opening from Monday, May 18, from 11am to 3pm daily.

No more than 10 people can be in the pool at one time and no more than one person per lane.

Change areas will remain closed.

Locals are advised to wash their hands before and after using the equipment and public facilities, and to assumed the person who has used the equipment before you has the virus.

Locals are reminded to maintain physical distancing, and to stay home if sick.

The public gathering rule of no more than 10 people still applies.

New beach patrols

With the surf season now having ended, the council’s lifeguards will stop carrying out surveillance-only patrols and revert to full patrols at Park Beach alone from Monday, May 18.

Park Beach is the only beach in the Coffs LGA that is patrolled all year around.

Lifeguards will be on patrol from 9am-4pm daily.

People wishing to swim in the ocean are encouraged to go to Park Beach and swim between the flags.

The eased restrictions in force from today

The latest Public Health Orders from the NSW Government state that from today, May 15, the following restrictions will be in place:

- Public gatherings of up to 10 people

- Food and drinks premises can open but only to seat a maximum of 10 customers at any one time. This includes cafes and restaurants, a restaurant within a registered club or pub, or a cellar door that serves food.

- Up to five visitors can visit another household at any one time.

- Weddings cans have up to 10 guests plus the people conducting or assisting in the conduct of the service, a photographer, a videographer and the couple.

- Indoor funerals and memorial services can have up to 20 mourners and outdoor funerals up to 30.

- Religious gatherings and places of worship can have up to 10 worshippers.

- Outdoor playground and exercise equipment can be used with caution.

- Outdoor pools can open with restrictions.