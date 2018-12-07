Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WHY STOP?: The potential routes announced this week for the State Government's proposed high-speed rail network stop short at Port Macquarie.
WHY STOP?: The potential routes announced this week for the State Government's proposed high-speed rail network stop short at Port Macquarie. NSW Government
News

Coffs excluded from high-speed rail plan

Jasmine Minhas
by
7th Dec 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE potential routes announced this week for the State Government's proposed high-speed rail network could prove greatly beneficial to regional NSW, but it has come with a glaring omission - Coffs Harbour.

The vision for a fast rail network aims to improve connectivity between Sydney and the regions, with trains on the routes reaching speeds of at least 200km/h.

But the four potential routes under consideration stop shy at Port Macquarie as the northernmost point.

Martin Wells, president of the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce, said he was disappointed to see the plans, adding it would compromise the chamber's vision for Coffs to become a regional international gateway.

THE potential routes announced this week for the State Government's proposed high-speed rail network could prove greatly beneficial to regional NSW.
THE potential routes announced this week for the State Government's proposed high-speed rail network could prove greatly beneficial to regional NSW. NSW Government

The chamber has been lobbying for an international airport for the area for years, and Mr Wells said the fast rail network would marry perfectly into the vision.

He said he has since written to both Andrew Fraser MP and Nationals pre-select candidate Gurmesh Singh to question why the decision was made to potentially terminate the service at Port Macquarie.

"It's part of that connectivity story the chamber's been lobbying for for many years,” he said. "A fast rail network from Sydney would open up great opportunity for us as a region, while alleviating pressure on Sydney airport.

"But it's about the export opportunities for local agribusinesses. You have things like blueberries, macadamias and Norco trucking milk four or five hours to be shipped internationally.

"When it's only 150km extra of track, why wouldn't they connect the likes of Sydney to Coffs Harbour?”

fast rail high speed rail nsw government state government train
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Vision for international airport a step close to reality

    premium_icon Vision for international airport a step close to reality

    News Councillors has voted to undertake an expression of interest from private operators for the future management of Coffs Harbour Airport.

    Ramping up support

    Ramping up support

    News Council gets behind plan to enhance Coffs' boat ramp precinct

    Whooping cough cases prompt public health warning

    Whooping cough cases prompt public health warning

    News 30 cases reported locally in four weeks.

    Punitive job rules for public housing tenants

    premium_icon Punitive job rules for public housing tenants

    Politics The poor may no longer qualify for housing assistance

    Local Partners