Coffs event help clears up compo confusion

Wendy Andrews
| 15th Jul 2017 4:00 AM
The Coffs Coast Safety Network, who are involved in Workplace Health and Safety and Injury Management, will be hosting a free event "Workers Compensation Changes & Updates”.
The Coffs Coast Safety Network, who are involved in Workplace Health and Safety and Injury Management, will be hosting a free event "Workers Compensation Changes & Updates".

IT MAY not be the most exciting article you read today but for if you're a local employer, it could be the most useful.

On July 1 a large amount of change came into effect concerning the NSW Workers' Compensation system and with change often comes confusion, especially if you're busy getting on with the business of being in business.

The Coffs Coast Safety Network is an association of employers, safety professionals and key stakeholders who are involved in Workplace Health and Safety and Injury Management and will be hosting a free event on July 19, "Workers Compensation Changes & Updates”.

Being held at C.ex Coffs from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, this event is focused on providing information about the changes in the NSW Workers' Compensation system.

SafeWork NSW has been helping to support the Coffs Coast Safety Network providing a grant to enable the group to run free information webinars for employers.

Attending the webinar gives you the opportunity to gain expert advice from reliable and credible sources.

This is only the second meeting of this group. Their aim is to provide a networking forum so employers can swap information, as well as providing an information source for employers with relation to advice about workplace safety, return to work after injury/illness and anything else relating to workplace wellness.

The event will cover new information about return to work guidelines and changes to the structure of Workers' Compensation insurance. All NSW policy and premium management will be managed by iCare for renewals from June 30. Instead of five insurers, there will be only one claims agent to manage all new NSW claims - Employers Mutual Ltd. Any employer managed by the other four (QBE, CGU, Allianz and GIO) will need to liaise with EML for any new claims. Allianz and GIO will continue to assist EML with existing claims only; the other two insurers leaving workers' compensation space entirely from December.

RSVP to coffscoastsafety network@gmail.com.

