Coffs enhances reputation as Australia's rallying capital

Guarav Gill is the current driver's championship leader in the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship.
Brad Greenshields
by

ABOUT to embark on hosting a round of the World Rally Championship for the sixth time, Coffs Harbour looks set to host another massive international rallying event.

An unofficial calendar for next year's Asia-Pacific Rally Championship has been published online by Rally Sport Magazine and it includes a round in Coffs Harbour.

The dates set for the round are June 2 and 3.

This year's Australian round of the APRC was held in Canberra but organisers of that event chose not to chase hosting rights in 2018.

In added bonus for local motorsport fans, the weekend is likely to be the first of two rounds of the Australian Rally Championship to run on the Coffs Coast in 2018.

The second round next year would be run in conjunction with the final round of the World Rally Championship which is being held in November.

