Coffs' Elton-Mania bags extra tour date

Elton John has extended his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a second show announced for C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Tuesday, February 25.

Elton John has extended his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a second show announced for C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Tuesday, February 25. Ben Gibson

THE enormous community enthusiasm and ticket demand that greeted the announcement that Coffs Harbour will host Sir Elton John next February has seen the city win a second show on his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' Tour.

Promoters Chugg Entertainment have today announced that the global superstar will play two shows at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on February 25 and 26, 2020.

"I was just coming down from the excitement of finding out that Elton John was coming to Coffs when I heard about the second date," said Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight.

"What really thrilled me was finding out that the huge delight and excitement shown by the whole community on finding out that he was coming to town was the real clincher for us getting the second show. Coffs Harbour you are amazing!"

Elton John and Taron Egerton Your Song: Elton John is joined by Taron Egerton on stage to sing Your Song.

Daniel Heather, Council's Section Leader for Stadium and Major Events, said the Tour is going to be a massive opportunity for the city.

"Our aim is to create a week-long celebration around the shows with the help of the business and wider community, plus related activities and promotions in the months leading up to Elton's concerts. By working together, we can ensure that there is a fun-filled program of activities spread across the week, and in the lead-up, so that visitors with tickets for the shows will plan to stay longer on the Coffs Coast.

"So we're encouraging local businesses and organisations with brilliant and fun ideas to get in touch with Council so that we can create a really attractive package for the many thousands of visitors we're expecting."

To submit ideas, go to the Elton John Coffs Coast Activities Online Form

IMPORTANT: To ensure all legal and intellectual property regulations are adhered to, ALL proposed activities, ideas and promotions MUST be approved by Coffs Harbour City Council and concert promoters before they are announced.

For all event information for locals, visitors and businesses wanting to engage with the event, go to coffscoast.com.au/eltonjohn