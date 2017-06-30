18°
News

ALARMING: Nation's worst economic slowdown tipped in Coffs

Geoff Egan
| 30th Jun 2017 3:05 PM
Report predicting slow down in Coffs Harbour growth.
Report predicting slow down in Coffs Harbour growth. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE Coffs Harbour boom might be over with a new report predicting the region will grow at less than the national average over the coming 14 years.

Regional Australia Institute has predicted Coffs Harbour's compound annual growth rate between 2013 and 2031 will be 2.3% - below the national average of 2.9% and equal lowest in the nation.

In contrast, between 2001 and 2013 the region grew at 3.1% and was just outside the 10 fastest growing regions.

RAI chief Jack Archer said the predicted growth was "disappointing" for Coffs.

"I'd hoped there was an opportunity to do better getting people into the workforce," he said.

"What we need to see in the area is a surge in start-up businesses. We want Coffs to think about developing interest in the start-up sector."

But Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce president George Cecato said the region was targeting new industries and running programs to highlight and reward local start-up businesses.

Mr Cecato said although there had been a recent tourism downturn, the region's agriculture industry was ramping up.

"Agriculture is now our main driver in the region," he said.

"We've become Australia's main grower of blueberries and we're seeing raspberries coming up now. We're starting to be recognised as a food bowl."

Mr Cecato said aged care and education were becoming increasingly important for the region.

"Tourism will always be important for us, but we're seeing how important aged care will be and there's a lot of talk about how bigger education is going to be for Coffs," he said.

"Eventually I'm expecting agriculture to be our most important industry, followed by aged care, education and then tourism."

Mr Archer said the research showed regional Australia was a vital part of Australia's economic future.

"What we're getting at the moment is people looking at the latest 12 months of data and saying it's all about Sydney and Melbourne," he said.

"But when you look at the long-term performance it's not the view that really holds up.

"You hear a lot about how regional areas are struggling, but the economic modelling shows over the medium term they're going to be fine."

Local government alliance Regional Capitals Australia praised the report and its chair Shane Van Styn said the report showed population size was not the only economic indicator.

"This report is essentially saying cities of all sizes are dynamic - the idea that regional cities are and will continue to be a drag on our economy is clearly fanciful and fiction," he said.

- NewsRegional

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast economy regional australia institute slowdown

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this week

What's happening on the Coffs Coast this week

Looking for things to do this week? Here's a list of events happening around the region.

Major announcements herald in new era for rescue helicopter

The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter Service has today revealed major updates, including a new aircraft and partnerships.

New aircraft, partnerships announced.

VIDEO: The path less travelled

SPECIAL SCREENING: Rob Henry takes you to a another world in his documentary

Aussie surfer creates thought-provoking docu on forgotten culture.

Jetty boardwalk heading in the right direction

Works continue at the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores.

The latest on the Jetty Foreshores Boardwalk.

Local Partners

Les the brickie loved his music

THE Coffs Harbour community and wider Mid North Coast have lost a friend, with the recent death of Les Bruton after a heart attack.

Ground-breaking research to supply Asian sushi market

Associate Professor Symon Dworjanyn and federal Member for Cowper Mr Luke Hartsuyker, with sea urchins bound for export to Japan.

Sea urchin research taps into Japanese export market

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Surf competition pays tribute to legend and culture

IN RESPECT: Brandon Mercy shreds it up ahead of the Naru Surf Gathering this weekend, a tribute to Eric Mercy who died 20 years ago.

Legacy of Coffs Harbour indigenous surfer Eric Mercy will live on

Kendall and Kylie's shirts slammed, no longer for sale

Whatever they wear usually sells out — and breaks the internet — but Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been heavily criticised for their latest clothing...

Jumanji gets a 21st century reboot

Nick Jonas, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in a scene from the movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

FIRST look at new film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black.

Greens mayor could block filming of Aquaman movie

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne takes on Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. *Image digitally altered.

Aquaman is facing a new villain in the form of a Greens party mayor

Saturday sellout for winter music festival

ON THE BILL: Mama Kim Spender, just one of many great acts to perform at Bello Winter Music Festival

Saturday sellout for winter music festival

Unfinished game raises over $130 million in sales

Unfinished Battlegrounds game raises over $130 million in sales

Paddington Bear creator Michael Bond dead aged 91

Paddington Bear.

Duffel-coated bear became an international superstar

Adele concert tours are no more: Star quits life on the road

After a mammoth world tour, Adele hints she may never hit the road again.

Adele’s heartbreaking note to fans on final night of world tour.

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $539,000

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality of low maintenance living...

Downsize without compromising on space or luxury!

23/123 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 $695,000

Offering the ultimate in luxury beachside living, this stunning bespoke apartment within the 'Seashells' complex will offer hinterland views that are beautiful by...

Ocean views and sophisticated luxury…at an affordable price!

33/123 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 2 1 $575,000

With innovate design and sophisticated coastal inspired interiors, your opportunity to secure a slice a paradise within the bespoke 'Seashells' complex is here.

Brand new resort style living with views!

27/123 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 $735,000

Reminiscent of five-star resort style living, 'Seashells' at Park Beach delivers the dual delights of a family-friendly address and impressive design. Sprawling...

Redefining luxury unit living on the Coffs Coast…welcome to &#39;Seashells&#39;!

31, 38, 40/123 Park Beach Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Range...

Reminiscent of five-star resort style living, 'Seashells' at Park Beach delivers the dual delights of a family-friendly address and impressive design. Sprawling...

Welcome to Korora Beach Estate...

1 Plantain Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Starting at...

Korora is one of Coffs Harbour's popular Northern beachside locations with prestige beaches and serviced reserve, all within 7 minute drive to central Coffs...

Modern Home on 2.5 Acres of Peace &amp; Quiet

173 Orara Way, Coramba 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,000

A near new 4 bedroom family home surrounded by picturesque countryside. Enjoy 2.5 acres of usable land, perfect for a hobby farm, or even just some extra space to...

Beachside investment opportunity...

1-4/53 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 9 4 4 $845,000 ...

Positioned less than 600m from Coffs Harbour's main patrolled beach, you will find this amazing investment opportunity. On offer is a complex of four units in the...

Park Beach investment opportunity...

33 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 6 POA

Develop now or invest and develop later, the choice is yours. This rare investment opportunity is ideally located within 500 metres of Coffs Harbour's main...

Spacious north facing home, all on one level...

128 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $629,950

You will be truly impressed by the size of this 7 year old home. Three separate living areas and a covered outdoor entertaining area make this a great family home...

An escape that's close to it all

This Coffs Harbour home comes feature packed in an ultra-convenient location.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Here's a home to answer your property prayers

Do you worship your home?

Where is the newest property hotspot?

New apartment development being snapped up by locals.

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!