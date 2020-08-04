Coffs drink and drug drivers face the music in court

DRINK DRIVE: A number of individuals have been sentenced in court for drink or druh driving.

THE following cases of drink and drug driving were finalised before Magisrate Ian Rodgers at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, August 4.

- Francis Caldwell pleaded guilty to a charge of drive vehicle with illicit drug present in blood.

The court heard Caldwell had been pulled over by police for a RBT, which returned a negative result.

However results from a drug test were positive for methylamphetamine and THC.

Caldwell was fined $330 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

- David Michael Diacono pleaded guilty to mid-range PCA.

Magistrate Rodgers said that despite Diacono's good traffic record and lack of criminal history, it was appropriate to record a conviction as there were three other people including two children in the car at the time of the offence.

Diacono was fined $440 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

- Tata James Meaaroa pleaded guilty to two mid-range PCA offences, and two offences of driving while having his visitor driving privileges suspended.

The man, who Magistrate Rodgers said had an 'atrocious' traffic record in Queensland, was caught drink driving twice in one day.

Over a month later, Meaaroa was caught behind the wheel while his visitor driving privileges were suspended.

He was fined $660, had his licence disqualified for three months, and was given a mandatory interlock period of 12 months for the first drink driving offence.

He was fined $1,000 for the second and had his licence disqualified for three months.

For the other two offences, he was charged $550 and $700 respectively.

- Mathew John Selmes pleaded guilty to high-range PCA.

The court heard Selmes had consumed alcohol at Sawtell Bowling Club when he was pulled over by police for an RBT.

Police described him as being moderately affected by alcohol at the time.

Magistrate Rodgers said Selmes had "almost nothing" on his driving record except for another drink diving matter 20 years ago.

Selmes was fined $880, was disqualified from driving for six months, and was given an interlock period for 24 months.