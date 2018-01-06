Coffs dancer chosen to perform around the world

A YEAR ago The Advocate met Ayden Hayes, an 18-year-old aspiring professional dancer who had ditched the soccer boots to pursue his dream, and who had just scored a scholarship to study dance full-time.

Skip forward to today and the now 19-year-old has completed a two year Diploma in Performing Arts at Dance Force in Tweed Heads within the single year, and he's packing his bags for his big move to Miami, Florida.

Ayden has signed a contract to become a hip-hop performer for the next 11 months at the world's second largest commercial cruise liner, Royal Caribbean Cruises, after being scouted by contractors during a performance in Sydney.

"In November, when I was still doing my course, we had put together a show and were travelling around Australia to perform,” Ayden said.

"Sydney is the central hub for performing arts, so a lot of agencies and contractors were in the audience.

"After the show they approached me and asked a few questions, then a few weeks went by when my mum broke the news to me. I was absolutely stoked.”

In a few days Ayden is setting off to Miami for a month of rehearsals before he heads off to perform around the world.

"To become a performer on a cruise liner was always on the cards, but I never thought I would actually be able to achieve it.

"You get paid to travel around the world while doing what you love, it's definitely a massive achievement for me.”

The former student, as well as teacher, at Julie Ross Dance Studio said he hopes to one day break into the acting industry as well.

"In this field you never really know what's going to arise work-wise so I'm just taking things step by step, but I'd like to try getting into the acting industry. I'm more of a comedic entertainer when it comes to my own personal dance style, so acting is something I would definitely like to try.”

Earlier in the year, Ayden and dance group TCK qualified to compete for the world title in the Hip Hop International competition in the US, ranking 27th overall.

He's also spent the year performing for various DJs and artists including Alfie Arcuri, the winner of The Voice in 2016.

He was also nominated as one of the most entertaining soloists in Australia in the international dance competition Get the Beat.

"I'm really excited for my next step. I just finished up my diploma, moved back home, and now I'm getting ready to head off to Miami.”