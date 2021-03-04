Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 4, 2021

Thursday. Get into it people, only one day of real work until you can have a Friday go-slow.

WEATHER

Partly cloudy with a top of 25. High (70%) chance of showers in the morning and early afternoon. Winds south to south-westerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the middle of the day.

LISTEN TO THIS

Gary Numan – Cars. A truly ridiculous song with a truly ridiculous video clip. So many tambourines. Love those synths though.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Algy Richard Sematas

February 25, peacefully passed away. Loving husband of Margaret. Father of Justin, Andrew and Ben. Father-in-law of Julie and Emily. Grandfather of Ty, Zoe, Hayley, baby Jessica (dec’d) and Lucy.

Aged 77 years. You will be forever in our hearts and your soul will live on with us forever.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Algy’s funeral prayers to be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 5, 2021, commencing at 2.00pm thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery.

Algy’s funeral prayers will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Mark John Lockart

February 25, 2021. Passed away surrounded by family and deep love. Adored son, brother, dad, pop and uncle. You will remain in our hearts and be loved forever. Aged 43 Years

The Lockart family welcomes family and friends to celebrate Mark’s life on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11am at the Coffs Harbour Crematorium Chapel, Coramba Road, Karangi. Please donate to cancer council in place of flowers.

Brenda Mary Patricia Morris

February 20, 2021, passes away peacefully at Woolgoolga Aged Care Centre. Late of Woolgoolga, formerly of Moonee Beach. Dearly beloved wife of Raymond (dec’d). Loving mother of Colin dec’d) and Kathryn.

Aged 89 years. Well done good and faithful servant.

A thanksgiving service of Brenda’s life will be held at Northern Beaches Anglican Church, Scarborough Street, Woolgoolga on Wednesday March 10, commencing at 2pm.

Dennis Leslie McCann

March 2, 2021, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. Late of Toormina. Loving husband of Dawn, much loved father of Leslie, Ian Paul, Robyn and Emily, and their extended families. Pop of 24 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Beloved son of Leslie (dec’d) and Heather. Brother of Max, Kay and Glenda.

Aged 74 Years. Never Done.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dennis’ funeral service to be held in the Chapel of the Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 5, 2021, commencing at 2.30pm.

Dennis’ funeral service will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Elsie Elizabeth Tillott

February 27, 2021, passed away peacefully, late of Marian Grove, Toormina. Dearly beloved wife of Harold (dec’d). Loving mother of Marion Murray. Loved grandmother of Susan and Paul. Fond aunt of her nieces and nephews.

Aged 95 years. Lovingly missed and in God’s care.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elsie’s funeral service to be held in the St. John’s Anglican Church, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 12, 2021, commencing at 3pm. Followed by private family committal prayers at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Coffs Harbour.

Elsie’s funeral service will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage of train derailment – NSW Fire and Rescue have released dramatic footage showing the extent of yesterday‘s train derailment in Nana Glen.

It’s not over: Councillors lodge rescission motion on CCS – A rescission motion has been lodged against last night‘s decision to progress with the next stage of the Cultural and Civic Space project.



Praise for SES after eight hours of flood-induced mayhem – The public have heaped praise on SES volunteers for their life saving work during yesterday‘s flash flooding.

NOT GUILTY: Man accused of violent kidnapping walks free – A night turned to horror for a Bellingen service station manager when, in the early hours of May 28 2018, he was broken into, tied up and kidnapped at knifepoint.

Anti-vaxxers ‘the most ill-informed people in our society’ – Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh hasn‘t minced words after an anti-COVID vaccination rally attracted more than 150 people to Brelsford Park at the weekend.

Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards – Our team of journalists live locally to bring you the latest in what‘s happening in your area.

Stay strong in fight to keep health services: retiring Drs – Retiring local doctors Don Radford and Deirdre Little have urged the community to be vigilant against a public hospital culture that is sometimes more responsive to economics.