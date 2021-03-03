Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 3, 2021

Every Wednesday is a reminder that camels exist and should be worshipped for being the wonderful creatures that they are.

WEATHER

Cloudy with a top of 24. High (80%) chance of showers. Light winds becoming southerly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening.

LISTEN TO THIS

Nina Simone – Sinnerman. While this is a great tune the full version, clocking in at more than 10 minutes, is probably a bit much for first thing in the morning.

HOROSCOPES

FUNERAL NOTICES

Mark John Lockart

February 25, 2021. Passed away surrounded by family and deep love. Adored son, brother, dad, pop and uncle. You will remain in our hearts and be loved forever. Aged 43 Years

The Lockart family welcomes family and friends to celebrate Mark’s life on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11am at the Coffs Harbour Crematorium Chapel, Coramba Road, Karangi. Please donate to cancer council in place of flowers.

John Allen McGarrigle

February 27, 2021, peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, late of Woolgoolga. Loving father and father in law of Mark and Cherie, Vickie and Dennis and Patsy and Steve. Much loved ‘Poppy Mac’ of Brian, Isabel, Samantha, Angela, Sarah, Amy and Joey.

Aged 80 years. Gone fishing.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend John’s funeral prayers to be celebrated in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Woolgoolga on Wednesday March 3 commencing at 2pm, thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour.

John’s funeral prayers will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Algy Richard Sematas

February 25, peacefully passed away. Loving husband of Margaret. Father of Justin, Andrew and Ben. Father-in-law of Julie and Emily. Grandfather of Ty, Zoe, Hayley, baby Jessica (dec’d) and Lucy.

Aged 77 years. You will be forever in our hearts and your soul will live on with us forever.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Algy’s funeral prayers to be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 5, 2021, commencing at 2.00pm thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery.

Algy’s funeral prayers will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage of train derailment – NSW Fire and Rescue have released dramatic footage showing the extent of yesterday‘s train derailment in Nana Glen.

It’s not over: Councillors lodge rescission motion on CCS – A rescission motion has been lodged against last night‘s decision to progress with the next stage of the Cultural and Civic Space project.



Praise for SES after eight hours of flood-induced mayhem – The public have heaped praise on SES volunteers for their life saving work during yesterday‘s flash flooding.

NOT GUILTY: Man accused of violent kidnapping walks free – A night turned to horror for a Bellingen service station manager when, in the early hours of May 28 2018, he was broken into, tied up and kidnapped at knifepoint.

Anti-vaxxers ‘the most ill-informed people in our society’ – Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh hasn‘t minced words after an anti-COVID vaccination rally attracted more than 150 people to Brelsford Park at the weekend.

Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards – Our team of journalists live locally to bring you the latest in what‘s happening in your area.

Stay strong in fight to keep health services: retiring Drs – Retiring local doctors Don Radford and Deirdre Little have urged the community to be vigilant against a public hospital culture that is sometimes more responsive to economics.