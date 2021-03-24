Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 24, 2021

Paul Sheringham’s image of the Coffs Harbour Marina during a spectacular sunset.

Paul Sheringham’s image of the Coffs Harbour Marina during a spectacular sunset.

Well folks, it’s Wednesday and it’s sunny. How good does that feel. So good in fact that I’ve been inspired to write a poem bringing together two of classic forms of poetry, acrostic and haiku. Together at last.

Sun on the mountains

Up, away never ending rain

Now go and frolic

WEATHER



Mostly sunny(!) With a max of 30. Slight (20%) chance of a shower. Winds north-westerly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning.

LISTEN TO THIS

Here comes the Sun – Nina Simone. A song etched into my memory after hearing it for the first time on those winding roads over the mountain down to Wollongong. Who ever said the Beatles couldn’t be topped?

HOROSCOPES

PUZZLES AND GAMES

FUNERAL NOTICES

Frank George Arthur Woods

March 8 2021. Family and friends to are invited to Frank’s funeral service to be held on Friday, 26th March 2021 at 10:30am in the Coffs Harbour Crematorium Chapel, Coramba Road, Karangi. Thence for interment within the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Coramba Road, Karangi.

Cyril James Dodd



March 16 2021, passed away surrounded by love and family and Springwood Terrace Aged Care Community. Brisbane. Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec’d). Much loved father and father-in-law of Kaylened and Stephen, Mark and Gina, Peter (dec’d), Suzanne and David and Julianne.

Loved stepfather of Robyn and Ross, Helen, Peter and Andree. Loved and fondly remembered by Isla Dodd. Loving, kind grandfather and great grandfather of all their children, rest in peace poppy. Aged 89 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Cyril’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and memorial gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday March 29 commencing at 11.30am. Cyril’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.



Lawson Marshall ‘Lawsy’ Ney

March 3 2021, loved by his brother Carter, mum Melanie and dad David Ney. Left behind Melissa and his beautiful son Benji.

Aged 25 years. Sadly he has left us, But never to be forgotten.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lawsy’s Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Glenreagh Cemetery on Saturday March 27 commencing at 10.00am.

