Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 23, 2021

WEATHER

Cloudy with a max of 23. Very high (near 100%) chance of rain, becoming less likely later tonight. Rain heavy at times. Winds north to north-easterly 30 to 45 km/h.

Phillip Glass – Pruit Igoe. A masterful composition which amps up the drama in early on. The clip is taken from the film Koyaanisqatsi which Glass scored. It’s the original Baraka.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Frank George Arthur Woods

March 8 2021. Family and friends to are invited to Frank’s funeral service to be held on Friday, 26th March 2021 at 10:30am in the Coffs Harbour Crematorium Chapel, Coramba Road, Karangi. Thence for interment within the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Coramba Road, Karangi.

Cyril James Dodd



March 16 2021, passed away surrounded by love and family and Springwood Terrace Aged Care Community. Brisbane. Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec’d). Much loved father and father-in-law of Kaylened and Stephen, Mark and Gina, Peter (dec’d), Suzanne and David and Julianne.

Loved step-father of Robyn and Ross, Helen, Peter and Andree. Loved and fondly remembered by Isla Dodd. Loving, kind grandfather and great grandfather of all their children, rest in peace poppy. Aged 89 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Cyril’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and memorial gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday March 29 commencing at 11.30am. Cyril’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.



Lawson Marshall ‘Lawsy’ Ney

March 3 2021, loved by his brother Carter, mum Melanie and dad David Ney. Left behind Melissa and his beautiful son Benji.

Aged 25 years. Sadly he has left us, But never to be forgotten.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lawsy’s Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Glenreagh Cemetery on Saturday March 27 commencing at 10.00am.

Treasa Marsila Knight

March 14, 2021, late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Forest Lake, QLD. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tristan and Sandy and Kane and Almy. Beloved grandmother Ormi of Imogen.

Aged 71 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Treasa’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and memorial gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Tuesday March 23 commencing at 11.30am.

Treasa’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Wild weather will delay COVID jab on Mid North Coast: The COVID-19 vaccination program on the Mid North Coast will be delayed due to extreme weather.

Close call for council staff after landslip destroys car: Road closed until further notice as assessors work out a plan of attack

War of words erupts over Coffs Harbour Tafe cuts: Are recent cuts to trade courses ‘absurd’ or is Labor ‘stuck in the past’?

MAX CRUS: Popping PPE on the Prime Minister: Our resident wine connoisseur pens a day in the life of Scott Morrison getting his fix of lab coats, hi-viz and hairnets.

