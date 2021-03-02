Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 2, 2021

Fire and Rescue NSW Incident Commander Superintendent Greg Rankin updates the public on the train derailment at Nana Glen last week. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Fire and Rescue NSW Incident Commander Superintendent Greg Rankin updates the public on the train derailment at Nana Glen last week. Photo: Tim Jarrett

In honour of tight-arse Tuesday, try and get a discount on something today.

WEATHER

Sunny morning with a top of 28. Medium (50%) chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Winds southerly 25 to 30 km/h tending southeasterly 20 to 25 km/h in the evening.

LISTEN TO THIS

Talking Heads - Slippery People. A excursion into the back catalogue of this band is a trip worth taking.

HOROSCOPES

FUNERAL NOTICES

Algy Richard Sematas

February 25, peacefully passed away. Loving husband of Margaret. Father of Justin, Andrew and Ben. Father-in-law of Julie and Emily. Grandfather of Ty, Zoe, Hayley, baby Jessica (dec’d) and Lucy.

Aged 77 years. You will be forever in our hearts and your soul will live on with us forever.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Algy’s funeral prayers to be celebrated in St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 5, 2021, commencing at 2.00pm thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery.

Algy’s funeral prayers will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

WATCH: Dramatic aerial footage of train derailment – NSW Fire and Rescue have released dramatic footage showing the extent of yesterday‘s train derailment in Nana Glen.

It’s not over: Councillors lodge rescission motion on CCS – A rescission motion has been lodged against last night‘s decision to progress with the next stage of the Cultural and Civic Space project.



Praise for SES after eight hours of flood-induced mayhem – The public have heaped praise on SES volunteers for their life saving work during yesterday‘s flash flooding.

NOT GUILTY: Man accused of violent kidnapping walks free – A night turned to horror for a Bellingen service station manager when, in the early hours of May 28 2018, he was broken into, tied up and kidnapped at knifepoint.

Anti-vaxxers ‘the most ill-informed people in our society’ – Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh hasn‘t minced words after an anti-COVID vaccination rally attracted more than 150 people to Brelsford Park at the weekend.

Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards – Our team of journalists live locally to bring you the latest in what‘s happening in your area.

Stay strong in fight to keep health services: retiring Drs – Retiring local doctors Don Radford and Deirdre Little have urged the community to be vigilant against a public hospital culture that is sometimes more responsive to economics.