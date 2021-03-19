Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 19, 2021

Cars unwilling to take a 1 minute and 47 second detour drive through floodwaters on Bray St after Council closed the road.

Cars unwilling to take a 1 minute and 47 second detour drive through floodwaters on Bray St after Council closed the road.

Welcome to Friday, stay safe and don’t drive through floodwaters. Think of it as the perfect opportunity to turn around and go home.

WEATHER

Cloudy with a max of 25. Very high (90%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Heavy falls possible. Winds easterly 15 to 20 km/h tending south-easterly 25 to 35 km/h early in the morning then tending southerly 20 to 30 km/h in the evening.



LISTEN TO THIS

Amadou & Mariam – Je pense à toi. The duo is great entry point into the world of west-African desert blues.

HOROSCOPES

Anyone who thinks predicting the future is impossible, obviously hasn’t read their horoscope yet. Read them here.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Lawson Marshall ‘Lawsy’ Ney

March 3 2021, loved by his brother Carter, mum Melanie and dad David Ney. Left behind Melissa and his beautiful son Benji.

Aged 25 years. Sadly he has left us, But never to be forgotten.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Lawsy’s Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Glenreagh Cemetery on Saturday March 27 commencing at 10.00am.

Elizabeth Esther ‘Betty’ Owens

March 17, 2021, peacefully at St Augustine’s Aged Care, Coffs Harbour, late of Toormina. Dearly beloved wife of Jim (dec’d). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Lloyd, Steve and Maree and Judy (dec’d) and Christine. Grandmother of David, Geoffrey, Nicholas, Vanessa, Kate and Brooke. Great-grandmother of 123 and great-great grandmother of Finn. Missed by nephews John, David and Peter Atkinson.

Aged 100 years. In God’s care.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and memorial gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday March 22 commencing at 1.00pm.

Treasa Marsila Knight

March 14, 2021, late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of Forest Lake, QLD. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tristan and Sandy and Kane and Almy. Beloved grandmother Ormi of Imogen.

Aged 71 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Treasa’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and memorial gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Tuesday March 23 commencing at 11.30am.

Treasa’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Norma Helen Bryce

March 12, 2021, late of Sawtell. Dearly beloved wife of Neil (dec’d). Cherished mother of Paul. Adored grandmother of Thomas and Patrick.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Norma’s Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday March 22, commencing at 10am.

Peter Edgar ‘Pete’

March 13, 2021, passed away peacefully at Coffs Harbour hospital, late of Bonville, previously from Greystanes, Sydney. Much loved husband of Sylv. Loved father of his five children and their partners. Adored by his 11 grandchildren and their partners and 3 great-granddaughters.

Aged 87 years. Great innings, greatly loved by all. Forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pete‘s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and memorial gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 19 commencing at 11.30am.

Pete requested that no one wear dark clothing.

Pete‘s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Friends and family are invited to Sawtell RSL to share their memories and stories following the service.

Gregory King ‘Kingsy’

Beloved father of James. Former husband and long time friend of Louise. Close mate and a friend to many.

Aged 59 Years. Family and friends to are invited to Kingsy‘s memorial service on Saturday, March 20 2021 at 11am at the Coffs Harbour Crematorium Chapel, Coramba Road, Karangi.

Brian William Reedy

March 10, 2021, passed away peacefully following a short illness, surrounded by family at home in Newcastle. Dearly beloved husband of Robyn (dec‘d). Much loved father of Brett, Joanne and Andrew. Greatly missed by his grandchildren Erin, Bethany, Hannah. Jack, Ella and Abbey. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Shirley and uncle of Peter, Darren and Cathy. Aged 85 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian‘s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 19 commencing at 2.30pm

Brian‘s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

IN PHOTOS: Powerful scenes as protesters March 4 Justice: There were powerful scenes of solidarity in Coffs Harbour this morning as crowds gathered at City Square for March 4 Justice.

SEWER OVERFLOW: Illegal connections a big part of problem: Coffs Harbour City Council has confirmed that a manhole collapsed after heavy rain triggering the recent sewer overflow.

Emma shares her power with refugees: Emma Aspden has a passion for giving women a voice and hopes by being chosen as Coffs Coast Woman of the Year, she can shine a spotlight on issues affecting migrant and refugee women.



Family touched by cancer: Sarah shares her shave motivation: Before Coffs Harbour student Sarah O’Connor was born, three of her uncles died from cancer – two from melanoma and one from leukaemia.