Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 18, 2021

Sarah O'Connor was motivated to get a team together to shave as her family has been heavily impacted by several cancer diagnosis.

Sarah O'Connor was motivated to get a team together to shave as her family has been heavily impacted by several cancer diagnosis.

As we move into what looks to be Thursday (?) the creative juices have flowed in Australia’s next Henry Lawson and here is yet another cracking poem inspired by the weeks of wet stuff.





Rain sets in for yet another day.

Always seems to be clothes hanging up inside the house.

I wish it would go away and come again another day.

Now I am one with the mould in the house.





WEATHER

Rain, obviously. Cloudy with a max of 24. Very high (near 100%) chance of rain. Possible heavy falls. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h tending south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h early in the morning.

LISTEN TO THIS

Madonna – Rain. Just in case you needed reminding that it is raining, here is Madonna feeling it on her fingertips and hearing it on the window pane while standing on a mountain top.

HOROSCOPES

Anyone who thinks predicting the future is impossible, obviously hasn’t read their horoscope yet. Read them here.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Verna May Brennan

Passed peacefully, March 7 2021, aged 84 years. Late of Coramba. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Verna‘s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, March 18 commencing at 10am, thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Norma Helen Bryce

March 12, 2021, late of Sawtell. Dearly beloved wife of Neil (dec’d). Cherished mother of Paul. Adored grandmother of Thomas and Patrick.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Norma’s Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday March 22, commencing at 10am.

Peter Edgar ‘Pete’

March 13, 2021, passed away peacefully at Coffs Harbour hospital, late of Bonville, previously from Greystanes, Sydney. Much loved husband of Sylv. Loved father of his five children and their partners. Adored by his 11 grandchildren and their partners and 3 great-granddaughters.

Aged 87 years. Great innings, greatly loved by all. Forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pete‘s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and memorial gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 19 commencing at 11.30am.

Pete requested that no one wear dark clothing.

Pete‘s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Friends and family are invited to Sawtell RSL to share their memories and stories following the service.

Gregory King ‘Kingsy’

Beloved father of James. Former husband and long time friend of Louise. Close mate and a friend to many.

Aged 59 Years. Family and friends to are invited to Kingsy‘s memorial service on Saturday, March 20 2021 at 11am at the Coffs Harbour Crematorium Chapel, Coramba Road, Karangi.

Brian William Reedy

March 10, 2021, passed away peacefully following a short illness, surrounded by family at home in Newcastle. Dearly beloved husband of Robyn (dec‘d). Much loved father of Brett, Joanne and Andrew. Greatly missed by his grandchildren Erin, Bethany, Hannah. Jack, Ella and Abbey. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Shirley and uncle of Peter, Darren and Cathy. Aged 85 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian‘s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 19 commencing at 2.30pm

Brian‘s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

IN PHOTOS: Powerful scenes as protesters March 4 Justice:There were powerful scenes of solidarity in Coffs Harbour this morning as crowds gathered at City Square for March 4 Justice.

SEWER OVERFLOW: Illegal connections a big part of problem: Coffs Harbour City Council has confirmed that a manhole collapsed after heavy rain triggering the recent sewer overflow.

Emma shares her power with refugees: Emma Aspden has a passion for giving women a voice and hopes by being chosen as Coffs Coast Woman of the Year, she can shine a spotlight on issues affecting migrant and refugee women.



Family touched by cancer: Sarah shares her shave motivation: Before Coffs Harbour student Sarah O’Connor was born, three of her uncles died from cancer – two from melanoma and one from leukaemia.

