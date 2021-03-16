Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 16

SES crews worked to free a driver following a crash in heavy rain on the Pacific Highway near Bonville on Sunday, March 14.

SES crews worked to free a driver following a crash in heavy rain on the Pacific Highway near Bonville on Sunday, March 14.

Here’s today’s (March 16) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Cloudy with a high (70 per cent) chance of showers, most likely this evening. Winds southerly 15 to 20 km/h turning south-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon.

– Max temperature of 25.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Leslie John ‘Les’ Baker

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, 11 March 2021, aged 84 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Les’ graveside funeral service to be held in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi today, March 16, commencing at 10am.

Verna May Brennan

Passed peacefully, March 7 2021, aged 84 years. Late of Coramba. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Verna’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, March 18 commencing at 10am, thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Timothy Edward ‘Tim’ Stroud

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, 26 February 2021, aged 60 years. Late of Toormina. A private family funeral service was held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour.

HOROSCOPES

Read your horoscope here.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

As heavy rains bore down on the Coffs Coast, a delicate rescue operation was sparked after a vehicle aquaplaned on the Pacific Hwy and trapped the female driver. Read more.

Police are appealing for public information after a stolen car was involved in a pursuit following an armed robbery at Sawtell. Read more.

Police have released a more detailed description of the man they are looking for in relation to the hold up in Woolgoolga on Saturday. Read more.