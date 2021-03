Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 12, 2021

As sure as the sun will rise every morning and set in the evening just the same, I will love you all the Fridays of my life.

WEATHER

Cloudy with a max of 26. Very high (90%) chance of showers, becoming less likely this afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then tending northerly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

LISTEN TO THIS

LCD Soundsystem - New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down. Nice to see Kermit the Frog lending his star power to such a great tune.

HOROSCOPES

FUNERAL NOTICES

Neville John Digby

March 9 2021, passed away surrounded by love and family at Bellinger River District Hospital, late of Coffs Harbour.

Dearly loved husband of ‘Merle the Pearl’ (dec’d). Beloved father of Rhonda, Chris and Ruth and Ian. Kind grandfather and great-grandfather of all their children. Aged 90 years ‘It is well with my soul.’

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Henry’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday March 15, commencing at 10.00 pm, thence for interment at Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Neville’s funeral service will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.



Henry Hope Cairns

March 4 2021, peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, late of Coffs Harbour. Much loved father and father-in-law of Glen and Leanne, Jo and Colin and Vanessa and Gavin. Adored pop and great-pop of their families. Dear brother of Donald and Alan (dec’d). Aged 79 years. Will be sadly missed, rest in peace.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Henry’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 12, commencing at 1.00 pm.

Henry’s funeral service will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.



Brian Peter ‘Thomo’ Thompson

March 5, 2021, passed away peacefully at home, late of Coffs Harbour. Much loved husband and soulmate of Liz. Deeply loved and cherished father of Paul, Deon and Luke. Fondly admired by stepson Matt. Always loved best mate and brother of Robert, John and Chris. Eternally loved by his grandchildren Zachary, Kirra, Jackson, Laylah, Michael, Alexis, Imogen and Noah. Aged 72 years. See you later alligator, in a while crocodile.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Thomo’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday March 15, commencing at 2.30pm.

Thomo’s funeral service will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.



Verna May Brennan

March 7 2021, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side, late of Coramba. Much loved wife of Earl (dec’d). Loved mother of Donna, Julie, Mark, Kathryn (dec’d) and their partners. Adored nana and great-nan of their children.

Aged 84. Reunited with Earl and Kathryn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Verna’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Thursday March 18, commencing at 10.00am, thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Diane Jean Davidson

March 7 2021, passed away at Dorrigo Multi-purpose Service, late of Megan. Much loved partner of Tom. Loving mother of Troy and dear grandma of all his children. Aged 60 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Diane’s Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Dorrigo Cemetery on Monday March 15 2021, commencing at 2pm.

Diane’s Graveside Funeral Service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Son’s Facebook page.



Ellen Elizabeth Dodd (nee Tilley)

March 3 2021, passed away peacefully at Aspley Aged Care, Brisbane. Loved wife of Jack (dec’d). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy and Don (dec’d), Alan and Bernice, Brian and Elaine and Joanne and Andrew. Loved grandmother of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Phillip and Rosina Tilley. Sister of Isabella (dec’d). John and Edward (dec’d).

Aged 97 years. Forever in our hearts, comforted in his arms.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ellen’s funeral service to be held in the Harbourside Presbyterian Church, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 12, commencing at 10.30am and afterwards for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Ellen’s Funeral Service will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.



Elsie Elizabeth Tillott

February 27, 2021, passed away peacefully, late of Marian Grove, Toormina. Dearly beloved wife of Harold (dec’d). Loving mother of Marion Murray. Loved grandmother of Susan and Paul. Fond aunt of her nieces and nephews.

Aged 95 years. Lovingly missed and in God’s care.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elsie’s funeral service to be held in the St. John’s Anglican Church, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 12, 2021, commencing at 3pm. Followed by private family committal prayers at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Coffs Harbour.

Elsie’s funeral service will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

New event a release for the ‘organisationally frustrated’

While event cancellations were a bummer for many during the pandemic, spare a thought for the people who derive great joy from organising them. Enter the Kalang River Classic.

Notorious black spot records first crash for 2021

It has taken slightly longer than two months, but the first driver of 2021 has crashed at a notorious black spot in Karangi.

Off-duty cop films hoon’s jetty burnouts

A frustrated lawyer has criticised the actions of a Coffs Harbour police officer who posted dashcam footage of his client doing burnouts on YouTube “for the whole world to see.”

REVEALED: Plans for ‘new generation’ boarding house in Coffs

As Coffs Harbour remains in the grips of a rental crisis, plans have been lodged for a $2.1m ‘new generation’ boarding house near the CBD.