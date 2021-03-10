Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 10, 2021

Wednesday getting you down? Try worshipping at the altar of the allmighty Big Banana.

Tough Wednesday? When was the last time you took a selfie with Coffs Harbour’s most famous yellow thing? For anyone finding this week a grind, a few minutes of reflection with the Big Banana is sure to cure those existential ills.

WEATHER

Partly cloudy with a top of 26. Very high (90%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds becoming south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

LISTEN TO THIS

Jean-Michel Jarre – Oxygene Part 4. If you are planning a walk on the moon or conducting yourself in slow motion for the entire day, get some headphones and make Jean-Michel Jarre your Wednesday soundtrack.

For a real treat, listen to the entire Oxygene album. You won’t be disappointed space rangers.

HOROSCOPES

FUNERAL NOTICES

Diane Jean Davidson

March 7 2021, passed away at Dorrigo Multi-purpose Service, late of Megan. Much loved partner of Tom. Loving mother of Troy and dear grandma of all his children. Aged 60 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Diane’s Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Dorrigo Cemetery on Monday March 15 2021, commencing at 2pm.

Diane’s Graveside Funeral Service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Son’s Facebook page.



Nancy Bernadette Holey (nee Martin)



March 5 2021, passed away at Bellinger River District Hospital, late of Yarrahapinni. Loving wife of John (dec’d). Loving mother of Jay and his partner Leah. Cherished nanny of Aidan and Ryan. Much loved sister and sister in law of Peggy and Adrian (dec’d), Pat and Jim, Terry (dec’d) and Lyn and Mary and Ken. Fond aunt of her many nieces and nephews.

Aged 69 years. In God’s care.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nancy’s funeral prayers to be held in St Augustine’s Catholic Church, Coffs Harbour on Thursday March 11. commencing at 2.00pm, thence for private cremations at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Ellen Elizabeth Dodd (nee Tilley)

March 3 2021, passed away peacefully at Aspley Aged Care, Brisbane. Loved wife of Jack (dec’d). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy and Don (dec’d), Alan and Bernice, Brian and Elaine and Joanne and Andrew. Loved grandmother of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Phillip and Rosina Tilley. Sister of Isabella (dec’d). John and Edward (dec’d).

Aged 97 years. Forever in our hearts, comforted in his arms.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ellen’s funeral service to be held in the Harbourside Presbyterian Church, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 12, commencing at 10.30am and afterwards for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

Ellen’s Funeral Service will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.



Brenda Mary Patricia Morris

February 20, 2021, passes away peacefully at Woolgoolga Aged Care Centre. Late of Woolgoolga, formerly of Moonee Beach. Dearly beloved wife of Raymond (dec’d). Loving mother of Colin dec’d) and Kathryn.

Aged 89 years. Well done good and faithful servant.

A thanksgiving service of Brenda’s life will be held at Northern Beaches Anglican Church, Scarborough Street, Woolgoolga on Wednesday March 10, commencing at 2pm.

Elsie Elizabeth Tillott

February 27, 2021, passed away peacefully, late of Marian Grove, Toormina. Dearly beloved wife of Harold (dec’d). Loving mother of Marion Murray. Loved grandmother of Susan and Paul. Fond aunt of her nieces and nephews.

Aged 95 years. Lovingly missed and in God’s care.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elsie’s funeral service to be held in the St. John’s Anglican Church, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 12, 2021, commencing at 3pm. Followed by private family committal prayers at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Coffs Harbour.

Elsie’s funeral service will be livestreamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

