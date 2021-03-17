Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: March 17, 2021

Vadar, Kevin and Roxy are all ready to be adopted and rehomed from Happy Paws Haven.

Start your Wednesday off with this special quote from one of earth's great philosophers.

No matter how talented you are, not everybody is going to like you. But that's life, just stay strong.

- Justin Bieber﻿

WEATHER

Cloudy with a max of 23. Very high (90%) chance of showers. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

LISTEN TO THIS

Global Communication - 14.31. While the best song on the album their album 76.14 is probably 8.07, the second track features a sound which has been sadly missing from so many hits - a ticking clock. If you are already stressed to the max this week, whack this on and just relax.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Peter Edgar 'Pete'

March 13, 2021, passed away peacefully at Coffs Harbour hospital, late of Bonville, previously from Greystanes, Sydney. Much loved husband of Sylv. Loved father of his five children and their partners. Adored by his 11 grandchildren and their partners and 3 great-granddaughters.

Aged 87 years. Great innings, greatly loved by all. Forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pete's funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and memorial gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 19 commencing at 11.30am.

Pete requested that no one wear dark clothing.

Pete's funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Friends and family are invited to Sawtell RSL to share their memories and stories following the service.

Gregory King 'Kingsy'

Beloved father of James. Former husband and long time friend of Louise. Close mate and a friend to many.

Aged 59 Years. Family and friends to are invited to Kingsy's memorial service on Saturday, March 20 2021 at 11am at the Coffs Harbour Crematorium Chapel, Coramba Road, Karangi.

Brian William Reedy

March 10, 2021, passed away peacefully following a short illness, surrounded by family at home in Newcastle. Dearly beloved husband of Robyn (dec'd). Much loved father of Brett, Joanne and Andrew. Greatly missed by his grandchildren Erin, Bethany, Hannah. Jack, Ella and Abbey. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Shirley and uncle of Peter, Darren and Cathy. Aged 85 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Friday March 19 commencing at 2.30pm

Brian's funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Verna May Brennan

Passed peacefully, March 7 2021, aged 84 years. Late of Coramba. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Verna's funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, March 18 commencing at 10am, thence for interment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

HOROSCOPES

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

As heavy rains bore down on the Coffs Coast, a delicate rescue operation was sparked after a vehicle aquaplaned on the Pacific Hwy and trapped the female driver. Read more.

Police are appealing for public information after a stolen car was involved in a pursuit following an armed robbery at Sawtell. Read more.

Police have released a more detailed description of the man they are looking for in relation to the hold up in Woolgoolga on Saturday. Read more.