Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 8, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 8) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Cloudy with a high (80 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening.

– Winds southerly 30 to 35km/h.

– Temperatures of 18-22.

– Possible rainfall of 4-10mm.

It’s another wet day on the Coffs Coast today.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Adam Jakob

Passed peacefully at home, November 12 2020, aged 73 years. Late of Park Beach. Adam was privately cremated at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on December 31.

Samuel James ‘Jim’ Campbell

Passed December 18 2020, aged 75 years. Late of Sapphire Beach. A private family funeral service was held for Jim on Wednesday, January 6 at Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour.

Yvonne Ruth McGuire

Passed away December 31 2020, aged 81 years. Late of Dorrigo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Yvonne’s funeral service to be held at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Dorrigo today, January 8 commencing at 2pm. Yvonne’s funeral service will be livestreamed on Keith Logue & Sons Facebook page.

Roger Anthony Harris

Passed away at home in Coffs Harbour, December 27 2020, aged 75 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roger’s Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi today, January 8 commencing at 2pm.

Ann Hogan

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 3 2021, aged 85 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ann’s graveside funeral service to be held at the Urunga Cemetery today, January 8 commencing at 10am. Please wear something pink.

Aimee Gweneth Thomas (nee Fletcher)

Passed peacefully at Coffs Haven, December 30 2020, aged 91 years. Late of Coffs Haven and Sapphire Beach. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Aimee’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi on Monday, January 11 commencing at 2pm.

Della Sylvia Barker

Passed peacefully at Legacy Nursing Home, January 5 2021, aged 95 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Della’s graveside funeral service to be held at Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Coramba Rd, Karangi on Monday, January 11 commencing at 12.30pm.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Planning on filling up the tank today? Here’s today’s cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (116.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central (117.7)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (117.7)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central (115.7)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (115.7)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (115.9)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central (122.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (124.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (124.9)

– Liberty Boambee (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

There’s “mischief making” going on in relation to claims about the allocation of funds for the long-anticipated whale trail at Woolgoolga, says a Council director. Read more.

“It’s really hard to know how things will go from here – there’s no crystal ball. We’re in uncharted territory.” That’s the words of Raine & Horne principal Christine Clarke, as the Coffs Coast continues to grapple with a COVID-induced rental shortage. Read more.

Coffs Harbour City City Council's Director of Sustainable Infrastructure Mick Raby says the whale trail grant was given based on the car park and path upgrades.

A multiple car pile up caused delays on the Pacific Highway in the Park Beach area yesterday. It is understood up to five cars were involved. Read more.

With Coffs’ unemployment rates exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Employment Facilitator has been appointed to help locals find jobs. Read more.