Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 7, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 7) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Cloudy with a very high (95 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely this afternoon and evening. Chance of a thunderstorm this morning.

– Winds southerly 25 to 40km/h.

– Max temperature 22.

It’s forecast to be another wet day on the Coffs Coast.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Samuel James ‘Jim’ Campbell

Passed December 18 2020, aged 75 years. Late of Sapphire Beach. A private family funeral service was held for Jim on Wednesday, January 6 at Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Dianne Elizabeth James

Passed December 25 2020, aged 65 years, unexpectedly at home. Late of Urunga. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dianne’s Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour today, January 7, commencing at 11.30am.

Roger Anthony Harris

Passed away at home in Coffs Harbour, December 27 2020, aged 75 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roger’s Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi on Friday, January 8 commencing from 2pm.

Ann Hogan

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 3 2021, aged 85 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ann’s graveside funeral service to be held at the Urunga Cemetery on Friday, January 8 commencing at 10am. Please wear something pink.

Clive Patrick Moon

Passed peacefully at Mater Christi Aged Care, December 30 2020, aged 100 years and nine months. As per Clive’s wishes, a private funeral service and cremation will be held at the Coffs Harbour Crematorium in Karangi on Thursday, January 8 at 11am.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Planning on filling up the tank today? Here’s today’s cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (116.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central (117.7)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (117.7)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central (115.7)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (115.7)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (115.9)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central (122.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

An Incident Command Centre has been established in anticipation of the higher than average rainfall predicted for January. Read more.

Coffs Harbour will have its first-ever “world-class” commercial data centre at the Airport Enterprise Park, if a development application is approved. Read more.

A ground breaking ceremony took place at the Enterprise Park development late last year, prior to the DA being lodged.

Plans for a 92-room hotel above Coffs Central are in limbo as the economic impacts of COVID-19 play out according to John Gowing. Read more.

With construction now in full swing, inquiries have been flooding in from buyers looking to snag a piece of Coffs’ newest prime jetty development. Read more.