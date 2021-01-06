Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 6, 2021

Here's today's (January 6) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

- Partly cloudy with a very high (95 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, possibly severe.

- Light winds becoming southerly 20 to 25km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the late evening.

- Temperatures of 21-28.

- Possible rainfall between 25 to 40mm.

Rain is forecast to hit the Coffs Coast this afternoon and evening.

FUNERAL NOTICES

John Desmond Campbell

Passed peacefully at home on December 31 2020, aged 65 years. Late of Sawtell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour today, January 6, commencing at 1pm.

Beryl McPherson

Passed peacefully at Coffs Haven Aged Care Facility, December 27 2020, aged 95 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Beryl's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour today, January 6, commencing at 10am.

Dianne Elizabeth James

Passed December 25 2020, aged 65 years, unexpectedly at home. Late of Urunga. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dianne's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, January 7, commencing at 11.30am.

Roger Anthony Harris

Passed away at home in Coffs Harbour, December 27 2020, aged 75 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roger's Funeral Service to be held in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi on Friday, January 8 commencing from 2pm.

Ann Hogan

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 3 2021, aged 85 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ann's graveside funeral service to be held at the Urunga Cemetery on Friday, January 8 commencing at 10am. Please wear something pink.

Clive Patrick Moon

Passed peacefully at Mater Christi Aged Care, December 30 2020, aged 100 years and nine months. As per Clive's wishes, a private funeral service and cremation will be held at the Coffs Harbour Crematorium in Karangi on Thursday, January 8 at 11am.

HOROSCOPES

Click here to read your horoscope.

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Looking to fill up your tank today? Here’s the cheapest fuel prices across the Coffs Coast.

Unleaded

- BP Park Beach (116.9)

- United Petroleum Coffs Central (117.7)

- United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (117.7)

Ethanol (E10)

- United Petroleum Coffs Central (115.7)

- United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (115.7)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (117.9)

- Coffs Harbour South Foodary (117.9)

- Coles Express Coffs Harbour (117.9)

- Caltex Toormina (117.9)

Diesel

- United Petroleum Coffs Central (122.9)

- United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (122.9)

- North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (124.9)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (124.9)

- Liberty Boambee (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

There's no denying the Coffs Coast is in the midst of a development boom. There are several major plans that will massively influence the future of our region. As we enter into 2021, The Advocate has compiled a list of just what's to come. See the list here.

A local business leader has responded to concerns about a 'tsunami' of insolvencies in 2021. Read more.

There are some major developments set to shape the future of the Coffs Coast. Take a look at the list of what’s to come.

Don't be complacent - that was the warning from Coffs Harbour SES Deputy Unit Commander Martin Wells with clear sunny skies across the region yesterday morning. Read more.

With ice addiction hitting regional NSW hard, the void in women's rehab services is set to be filled - with plans now approved for a new female-only centre in Moonee Beach. Read more.

Following the tragic death of local woman Sarah Louise Day on train tracks near Coffs Creek last week, some have expressed concerns for the wellbeing of the driver involved. Read more.

READ THE LATEST DIGITAL EDITION HERE.