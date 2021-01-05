Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 5, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 5) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Partly cloudy with an 80 per cent chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.

– Light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 20km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late afternoon.

– Temperatures of 21-31.

– Possible rainfall of 15 to 35mm.

Have your umbrella handy – The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a high chance of showers on the Coffs Coast today.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Dorothy Anne ‘Dot’ Fitzgerald

Said goodbye peacefully at Bellingen, December 25 2020, aged 60 years. Late of Sawtell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dot’s Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour today, January 5, commencing at 1pm.

Rhonda Dale Genge

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, December 21 2020, aged 84 years. Late of Bucca and formerly of Thirroul. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rhonda’s Graveside Funeral Service to be held in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi today, January 5 commencing at 10am.

Desmond Earle ‘Des’ Woods

Passed peacefully at St Joseph’s Aged Care, December 23 2020, aged 82 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Des’ Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on today, January 5 commencing at 11.30am.

Beryl McPherson

Passed peacefully at Coffs Haven Aged Care Facility, December 27 2020, aged 95 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Beryl’s Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, January 6, commencing at 10am.

Dianne Elizabeth James

Passed December 25 2020, aged 65 years, unexpectedly at home. Late of Urunga. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dianne’s Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, January 7, commencing at 11.30am.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Looking to fill up your tank today? Here’s the cheapest fuel prices across the Coffs Coast.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (116.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central (117.7)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (117.7)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central (115.7)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (115.7)

– Coles Express Coffs Harbour (115.9)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central (122.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (124.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (124.9)

– Liberty Boambee (124.9)

