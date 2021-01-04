Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 4, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 4) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Partly cloudy with an 80 per cent chance of showers, most likely during the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm.

– Winds northwest to north-easterly 20 to 25 km/h becoming north-easterly 25 to 30km/h in the early afternoon then tending northerly 20 to 30km/h in the late afternoon.

– Max temperature 29.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Dianne Elizabeth James

Passed December 25 2020, aged 65 years, unexpectedly at home. Late of Urunga. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dianne’s Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, January 7, commencing at 11.30am.

Dorothy Anne ‘Dot’ Fitzgerald

Said goodbye peacefully at Bellingen, December 25 2020, aged 60 years, late of Sawtell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dot’s Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, January 5, commencing at 1pm.

Beryl McPherson

Passed peacefully at Coffs Haven Aged Care Facility, December 27 2020, aged 95 years, late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Beryl’s Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, January 6, commencing at 10am.

Rhonda Dale Genge

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, December 21 2020, aged 84 years. Late of Bucca and formerly of Thirroul. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rhonda’s Graveside Funeral Service to be held in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi on Tuesday, January 5 commencing at 10am.

Desmond Earle ‘Des’ Woods

Passed peacefully at St Joseph’s Aged Care, December 23 2020, aged 82 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Des’ Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, January 5 commencing at 11.30am.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Unleaded

BP Park Beach (116.9)

United Petroleum Coffs Central (117.7)

United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (117.7)

Ethanol (E10)

United Petroleum Coffs Central (115.7)

United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (115.7)

Coles Express Coffs Harbour (115.9)

Diesel

United Petroleum Coffs Central (122.9)

United Petroleum Coffs Harbour (122.9)

North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (124.9)

Liberty Coffs Harbour (124.9)

Liberty Boambee (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

With so much talk on social media about the pros and cons of the current tourism boom, a beach shack for rent Facebook post has provided some light relief. Read more.

Big Banana General Manager Michael Lockman has revealed further details on the major plans that will see several new attractions built at the popular tourist destination by 2040. Read more.

From the archives: only a few readers were able to guess what this Coffs building, photographed in 1926, was used for. Read more.

For hundreds of parents across the Clarence Valley and Coffs Coast, 2020 saw the arrival of their beautiful bundles of joy. This week, the Coffs Coast Advocate and The Daily Examiner will combine to share the joy and feature some of the newborns that were welcomed to the world last year. See the first gallery here.