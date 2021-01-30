Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 30, 2021

Welcome to January 30 folks, the day that could change your life.

WEATHER

Partly cloudy with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees. Medium (60%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

E10

121.5 – United Petroleum Coffs Central

121.9 – Caltex Coffs Harbour

121.9 – Caltex Toormina

Diesel

122.9 – United Petroleum Coffs Central

124.9 – Liberty Coffs Harbour

125.9 – Liberty Sapphire Beach

HOROSCOPES

LISTEN TO THIS SONG

Femi Kuti – Truth Don Die

Turn the stereo up and get grooving to the funky tunes of Femi Kuti, son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT



‘Lucky to survive’: Family of five plucked from ocean: Two lifeguards saved an entire family from a rip on an unpatrolled beach on Thursday, prompting yet another warning – swim between the flags.



What does it cost to send your child to school in Coffs?: Turns out independent education in regional areas is slightly cheaper than in the city – but it still costs a bomb.

WHAT’S ON: Ten things to do on the Coffs Coast this week: Always wanted to go to a silent disco and dance like a maniac? Now is your chance Coffs Harbour.

Is the Coffs Coast on a lottery hot streak?: Despite there being a one in 14-odd million chance of winning the lotto, we ask the question.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Lynette Roma Jackson

Passed away January 22. Friends and family are invited to attend Lyn‘s funeral service to be held on Thursday February 28 at 10am in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Road, Karangi. Thence for burial in the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery.

Noma Elsie Anderson

26th January 2021, peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, late of Toormina. Dearly loved mum of Leslie (‘Rooster’, Timothy (dec’d) and Naomi. Loving nan and great nan to many. Aged 85 years. Forever in our hearts.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Noma’s Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium drive, Coffs Harbour on Tuesday, February 2, commencing at 1pm.

Noma’s funeral service will be live streamed on Keith Logue and Sons Facebook page.

Sardar Kabul Singh Benning

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 22 2021, aged 86 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sardar Kabul Singh Benning’s funeral service to be held at Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Saturday, January 30 commencing at 11.30am followed by a service at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, River St, Woolgoolga.

Allison Anne Main

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 24 2021, aged 50 years. Late of Boambee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allison’s Requiem Mass to be celebrated in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Sawtell on Monday, February 1 commencing at 10am. Thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour. Allison’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Phillip Warren McGregor

Passed January 19 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend Phillip’s funeral service to be held on Friday, February 5 commencing at 11am in the Wesleyan Methodist Church, Bray St, Coffs Harbour. Thence for private cremation.