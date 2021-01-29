Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 29, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 29) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Partly cloudy with a high (80 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening. Light winds.

– Max temperature of 26.

It’ll be a rainy day in Coffs today.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Frank Eden Helm

Passed peacefully at home, January 23 2021, aged 85 years. Late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of New Zealand. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of the Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour today, January 29, commencing at 10am. Frank’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Sardar Kabul Singh Benning

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 22 2021, aged 86 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sardar Kabul Singh Benning’s funeral service to be held at Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Saturday, January 30 commencing at 11.30am followed by a service at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, River St, Woolgoolga.

Allison Anne Main

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 24 2021, aged 50 years. Late of Boambee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allison’s Requiem Mass to be celebrated in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Sawtell on Monday, February 1 commencing at 10am. Thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour. Allison’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Phillip Warren McGregor

Passed January 19 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend Phillip’s funeral service to be held on Friday, February 5 commencing at 11am in the Wesleyan Methodist Church, Bray St, Coffs Harbour. Thence for private cremation.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (120.9)

– Puma Toormina (122.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (123.5)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (121.5)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

It may sound odd, but sometimes there is nothing like a welder to help forge a 60-year marriage. Yesterday, Fay and Trevor Rollans celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, a relationship which began like so many others of the time, at the local dance. Read more.

It was going to be their last holiday together. Christiaan Dolislager and his wife Anna Lang, who was gravely ill with cancer, were to take the Indian Pacific from Sydney to Perth in the first quarter of last year. Read more.

Local man Christiaan Dolislager, pictured with his late wife Anna on their wedding day, has enlisted the help of consumer advocate Adam Gelzer.

This weekend, Southern Cross University Professor Steve Smith is anticipating divers and rock pool ramblers will discover a record number of nudibranch species at this year’s Coffs Coast Sea Slug Census. Read more.

Coffs Harbour City Council has been at odds with the developer of a proposed $1.5m service station on the Pacific Highway. Read more.