Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 28, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 28) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Partly cloudy with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and early afternoon.

– Light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20km/h in the morning then tending south-easterly in the middle of the day.

– Max temperature of 27.

It’s forecast to be cloudy with a 50 per cent chance of showers in Coffs today.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Frank Eden Helm

Passed peacefully at home, January 23 2021, aged 85 years. Late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of New Zealand. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of the Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Friday, January 29, commencing at 10am. Frank’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Sardar Kabul Singh Benning

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 22 2021, aged 86 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sardar Kabul Singh Benning’s funeral service to be held at Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Saturday, January 30 commencing at 11.30am followed by a service at Guru Nanak Sikh Temple, River St, Woolgoolga.

Allison Anne Main

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 24 2021, aged 50 years. Late of Boambee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allison’s Requiem Mass to be celebrated in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Sawtell on Monday, February 1 commencing at 10am. Thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour. Allison’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Phillip Warren McGregor

Passed January 19 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend Phillip’s funeral service to be held on Friday, February 5 commencing at 11am in the Wesleyan Methodist Church, Bray St, Coffs Harbour. Thence for private cremation.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Here’s the cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast for today. Picture: iStock

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (120.9)

– Puma Toormina (122.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (123.5)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (121.5)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (124.9)

