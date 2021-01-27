Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 27, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 27) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Sunny morning. Medium (40 per cent) chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm, most likely late this afternoon and evening.

– Winds northerly 15 to 25km/h tending north-easterly 20 to 25km/h in the middle of the day then becoming light in the evening.

– Max temperature of 30.

There’s a medium chance of showers in Coffs this afternoon and evening.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Pam Elliot

Passed January 22 2021, aged 73 years. Late of Woolgoolga, formerly of Hillgrove. Pam will be privately cremated at Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour.

Frank Eden Helm

Passed peacefully at home, January 23 2021, aged 85 years. Late of Coffs Harbour, formerly of New Zealand. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Frank’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of the Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Friday, January 29, commencing at 10am. Frank’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Allison Anne Main

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 24 2021, aged 50 years. Late of Boambee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allison’s Requiem Mass to be celebrated in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Sawtell on Monday, February 1 commencing at 10am. Thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour. Allison’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

HOROSCOPES

Read your horoscope here.

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Here’s the cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast today.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (120.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (121.9)

– Puma Toormina (122.9)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (119.9)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A disgraced former high school teacher who preyed on a child online before attempting to meet up for sex blamed his actions on “loneliness”, a court has heard. Read more.

Opening night on Sunday was sold out and it was a full house again on Monday at Rouge – An Adult Cabaret at the Coffs Regional Conservatorium. Read more.

Opening night of Rogue – An Adult Cabaret.

While John Lardner is quick to acknowledge the efforts of his team during the 2019/20 bushfires, the proud volunteer said he was honoured to be chosen as the Coffs Harbour Citizen of the Year. Read more.

Almost 100 people became Australian citizens today in Coffs Harbour and the Coffs Coast Advocate was there to capture all the festivities. See the gallery.