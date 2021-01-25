Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 25, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 25) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

- Sunny. Winds north to northwesterly 15 to 20km/h tending north to northeasterly 25 to 30km/h in the late morning and early afteroon.

- Max temperature 28.

It’s forecast to be a sunny day on the Coffs Coast today.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Robert James Lemmon ‘Bob’

Passed away at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 16 2021, aged 69 years. Late of Woolgoolga. For funeral details please contact Victor Rullis Funeral Services.

Pam Elliot

Passed January 22 2021, aged 73 years. Late of Woolgoolga, formerly of Hillgrove. Pam will be privately cremated at Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour.

Jane Marie Williamson

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 13 2021, aged 59 years. Late of Toormina, formerly of Orange. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jane’s Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour today, January 25 commencing at 10am. The family have requested that those in attendance wear colours other than black. Jane’s Funeral Prayers will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Tonie Rodgers

Passed January 16 2021. Attendance by invitation only - Tonie’s funeral service is to be held today, January 25 commencing at 10am in the Northern Beaches Anglicans Church, Scarborough St, Woolgoolga. Thence for private cremation. There will be a live stream of Tonie’s funeral service.Visit the Victor Rullis Funeral Services website for more information.

Nellie ‘Nell’ Fletcher

Passed peacefully at home, January 19 2021, aged 90 years. Late of Sawtell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nell’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour today, January 25 commencing at 1pm. Thence for internment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Here’s the cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast.

Unleaded

- BP Park Beach (120.9)

- United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (121.9)

- Puma Toormina (122.9)

Ethanol (E10)

- United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (119.9)

Diesel

- United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (122.9)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

There were more emotional scenes at the south wall on Saturday morning after a missing man’s body was discovered. Read more.

Local politicians have been accused of simply tinkering around the edges in their response to the damning Blue Harvest report which uncovered widespread underpayment and labour exploitation in the Coffs Harbour blueberry industry. Read more.

The body of a 20-year-old man missing since Thursday was discovered by his family and friends at the bottom of Coffs Harbour's southern breakwall. The discovery prompted an outpouring of grief.

A Coffs Harbour woman with a history of police work and emergency response, has criticised the way authorities handled the unfolding tragedy at the southern breakwall over the weekend. Read more.

A car smashed into a medical premises in Albany Street on Sunday evening. Read more.