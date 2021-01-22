Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 22, 2021

Here's today's (January 22) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

- Partly cloudy with a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower during the afternoon and evening.

- Winds north-westerly 15 to 20km/h turning north to north-easterly 20 to 30km/h in the middle of the day then becoming northerly 15 to 20km/h in the late evening.

- Max temperature of 28.

- Hazardous surf warning: Surf conditions may be more powerful than they appear and are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing and swimming.

It’ll be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in Coffs today.

FUNERAL NOTICES

George Storrie

Passed peacefully at St Joseph's Aged Care, January 14 2021, aged 90 years. Late of Toongabbie and more recently Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's Funeral Service to be held in the Raleigh Hall, Walter St, Raleigh today, January 22 commencing at 11am. George's Funeral Service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Mary Catherine Fenwick

Passed January 16 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend Mary's funeral service to be held today, January 22 commencing at 2.30pm in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Karangi.

Robert James Lemmon 'Bob'

Passed away at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 16 2021, aged 69 years. Late of Woolgoolga. For funeral details please contact Victor Rullis Funeral Services.

Jane Marie Williamson

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 13 2021, aged 59 years. Late of Toormina, formerly of Orange. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jane's Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Monday, January 25 commencing at 10am. The family have requested that those in attendance wear colours other than black. Jane's Funeral Prayers will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Tonie Rodgers

Passed January 16 2021. Attendance by invitation only - Tonie's funeral service is to be held on Monday, January 25 commencing at 10am in the Northern Beaches Anglicans Church, Scarborough St, Woolgoolga. Thence for private cremation. There will be a live stream of Tonie's funeral service at this link.

Nellie 'Nell' Fletcher

Passed peacefully at home, January 19 2021, aged 90 years. Late of Sawtell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nell's funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Monday, January 25 commencing at 1pm. Thence for internment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

HOROSCOPES

Read your horoscope here.

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Here’s the cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast today.

Unleaded

- BP Park Beach (120.9)

- United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (121.9)

- Puma Toormina (121.9)

Ethanol (E10)

- United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (119.9)

Diesel

- United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (122.9)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A Coffs Harbour Lotto player no longer needs to dream about becoming a millionaire after scoring a $1 million division one prize earlier this week. Read more.

It's the art prize which captures the imagination of the nation and for the first time ever it is coming to Coffs in its entirety. Read more.

Aboriginal Elder Daisy Tjuparntarri Ward (left) and artist David Darcy pose for a photograph in front of David’s portrait of Daisy which won the 2019 Archibald People’s Choice award. It is one of the many paintings on display in Coffs Harbour from Saturday. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi)

Australia Day Award nominee Julie Ferguson was just ten-years-old when she had an epiphany that would lead her to help change the lives of many Coffs Coast locals. Read more.

Following on from last year's Very Evil Cabaret it's time to turn up the heat once again at the Coffs Regional Conservatorium. Read more.