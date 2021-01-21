Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 21, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 21) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Partly cloudy with a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower. Light winds.

– Max temperature of 25.

– Hazardous surf warning: Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing

It’ll be partly cloudy on the Coffs Coast today.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Allan Wayne Evans

Passed peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, January 13 2021, aged 61 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allan’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour today, January 21 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment at Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi. Allan’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Barry Desmond ‘Baz’ Bailey

Passed peacefully at Macksville Hospital, January 13 2021, aged 79 years. Late of Bowraville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barry’s Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bowraville today, January 21 commencing at 2.30pm. Thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour. Barry’s Funeral Prayers will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

George Storrie

Passed peacefully at St Joseph’s Aged Care, January 14 2021, aged 90 years. Late of Toongabbie and more recently Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend George’s Funeral Service to be held in the Raleigh Hall, Walter St, Raleigh on Friday, January 22 commencing at 11am. George’s Funeral Service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Mary Catherine Fenwick

Passed January 16 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend Mary’s funeral service to be held on Friday, January 22 commencing at 2.30pm in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Karangi.

Ja ne Marie Williamson

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 13 2021, aged 59 years. Late of Toormina, formerly of Orange. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jane’s Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Monday, January 25 commencing at 10am. The family have requested that those in attendance wear colours other than black. Jane’s Funeral Prayers will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Tonie Rodgers

Passed January 16 2021. Attendance by invitation only – Tonie’s funeral service is to be held on Monday, January 25 commencing at 10am in the Northern Beaches Anglicans Church, Scarborough St, Woolgoolga. Thence for private cremation. There will be a live stream of Tonie’s funeral service at this link.

Nellie ‘Nell’ Fletcher

Passed peacefully at home, January 19 2021, aged 90 years. Late of Sawtell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Nell’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Monday, January 25 commencing at 1pm. Thence for internment in Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Looking to fill up the tank today? Here’s the cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast. Picture: iStock

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (116.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (121.9)

– Puma Toormina (121.9)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (119.9)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour, and Liberty Boambee (124.9)

