Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 20, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 20) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Cloudy with a medium (60 per cent) chance of showers, most likely during the morning and afternoon. Winds southerly 15-20km/h becoming light in the late evening.

– Max temperature of 24.

– Possible rainfall of 2-8mm.

– Hazardous surf warning: Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

Showers are forecast for the Coffs Coast today.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Clement William Murray

Passed unexpectedly at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 16 2021, aged 71 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Clem’s funeral service to be held today, January 20 commencing at 10am in the Coffs Harbour Crematorium Chapel, Karangi.

Shirley Ellen Freeman

Passed peacefully at Mater Christi Aged Care, January 12 2021, aged 91 years. Late of Woolgoolga. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley’s funeral service to be held in Northern Beaches Anglican Church, Woolgoolga today, January 20 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment in Woolgoolga Lawn Cemetery. Shirley’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Trevor Ross Friend

Passed peacefully at home, January 13 2021, aged 57 years. Late of Bonville, formerly of Boambee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Trevor’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour today, January 20 commencing at 10am. In lieu of floral tributes the family would appreciate donations to Coffs Harbour Palliative Care, a collection box will be at the chapel. Trevor’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Allan Wayne Evans

Passed peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, January 13 2021, aged 61 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allan’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, January 21 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment at Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi. Allan’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Barry Desmond ‘Baz’ Bailey

Passed peacefully at Macksville Hospital, January 13 2021, aged 79 years. Late of Bowraville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barry’s Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bowraville on Thursday, January 21 commencing at 2.30pm. Thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour. Barry’s Funeral Prayers will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

George Storrie

Passed peacefully at St Joseph’s Aged Care, January 14 2021, aged 90 years. Late of Toongabbie and more recently Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend George’s Funeral Service to be held in the Raleigh Hall, Walter St, Raleigh on Friday, January 22 commencing at 11am. George’s Funeral Service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Mary Catherine Fenwick

Passed January 16 2021. Friends and family are invited to attend Mary’s funeral service to be held on Friday, January 22 commencing at 2.30pm in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Karangi.

Jane Marie Williamson

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 13 2021, aged 59 years. Late of Toormina, formerly of Orange. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jane’s Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Monday, January 25 commencing at 10am. The family have requested that those in attendance wear colours other than black. Jane’s Funeral Prayers will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Tonie Rodgers

Passed January 16 2021. Attendance by invitation only – Tonie’s funeral service is to be held on Monday, January 25 commencing at 10am in the Northern Beaches Anglicans Church, Scarborough St, Woolgoolga. Thence for private cremation. There will be a live stream of Tonie’s funeral service at this link.

HOROSCOPES

Read your horoscope here.

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Looking to fill up the fuel tank today? Here’s the cheapest prices from across the Coffs Coast, according to the NSW Government’s Fuel Check.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (116.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (117.7)

– North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (121.9)

– Liberty Boambee (121.9)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (115.7)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (124.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour, and Liberty Boambee (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

His body was riddled with fractures, but Australia Day Award nominee Michael Bourne did not hesitate when he saved the lives of four people at North Wall Beach on January 24, 2019. Read more.

A seriously ill Queensland man who was charged with drug offences after a traffic stop near Byron Bay is alleged to have forked out $200,000 on cannabis in Coffs Harbour, a court has heard. Read more.

A man who torched his car off Bucca Rd after fleeing from police is still on the run. Read more.

The driver torched the car off Bucca Road and ran off into bushland

Sawtell Toormina Saints star Angus Anderson’s rise has continued, earning himself a spot on a leading VFL club’s books for 2021 after impressing during a trial. Read more.

An ex-Coffs Harbour man who was recently granted bail on a dangerous driving charge is back in custody after his friend who fell from his bonnet passed away. Read more.