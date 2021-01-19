Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 19, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 19) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Partly cloudy with a high (70 per cent) chance of showers during the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening.

– Winds west to north-westerly and light tending southerly 25 to 30km/h in the middle of the day then increasing to 30 to 45km/h in the early afternoon.

– Hazardous surf warning: Large and powerful surf conditions in the afternoon and evening are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.

There’s a high chance of showers on the Coffs Coast this afternoon and evening.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Jacqueline ‘Judy’ Vidler

Passed peacefully at Bellanora Nursing Home, January 14 2021, aged 86 years. Late of Bellingen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Judy’s Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in St Mary’s Catholic Church, Bellingen today, January 19 commencing at 10am. Thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour. Judy’s Funeral Prayers will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Shirley Ellen Freeman

Passed peacefully at Mater Christi Aged Care, January 12 2021, aged 91 years. Late of Woolgoolga. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley’s funeral service to be held in Northern Beaches Anglican Church, Woolgoolga on Wednesday, January 20 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment in Woolgoolga Lawn Cemetery. Shirley’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Trevor Ross Friend

Passed peacefully at home, January 13 2021, aged 57 years. Late of Bonville, formerly of Boambee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Trevor’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, January 20 commencing at 10am. In lieu of floral tributes the family would appreciate donations to Coffs Harbour Palliative Care, a collection box will be at the chapel. Trevor’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Allan Wayne Evans

Passed peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, January 13 2021, aged 61 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allan’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, January 21 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment at Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi. Allan’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Barry Desmond ‘Baz’ Bailey

Passed peacefully at Macksville Hospital, January 13 2021, aged 79 years. Late of Bowraville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barry’s Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bowraville on Thursday, January 21 commencing at 2.30pm. Thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour. Barry’s Funeral Prayers will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

George Storrie

Passed peacefully at St Joseph’s Aged Care, January 14 2021, aged 90 years. Late of Toongabbie and more recently Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend George’s Funeral Service to be held in the Raleigh Hall, Walter St, Raleigh on Friday, January 22 commencing at 11am. George’s Funeral Service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Jane Marie Williamson

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 13 2021, aged 59 years. Late of Toormina, formerly of Orange. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jane’s Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium and Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Monday, January 25 commencing at 10am. The family have requested that those in attendance wear colours other than black. Jane’s Funeral Prayers will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Here’s the cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast for today.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (116.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (117.7)

– Puma Toormina (120.9)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (115.7)

– BP Boambee (120.9)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (124.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour, and Liberty Boambee (124.9)

