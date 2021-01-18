Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 18, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 18) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Partly cloudy with a medium (40 per cent) chance of showers, most likely during the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening.

– Light winds becoming north to north-easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the middle of the day.

– Max temperature of 28.

There is a chance of a storm this afternoon and evening.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Shirley Ellen Freeman

Passed peacefully at Mater Christi Aged Care, January 12 2021, aged 91 years. Late of Woolgoolga. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley’s funeral service to be held in Northern Beaches Anglican Church, Woolgoolga on Wednesday, January 20 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment in Woolgoolga Lawn Cemetery. Shirley’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Trevor Ross Friend

Passed peacefully at home, January 13 2021, aged 57 years. Late of Bonville, formerly of Boambee. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Trevor’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, January 20 commencing at 10am. In lieu of floral tributes the family would appreciate donations to Coffs Harbour Palliative Care, a collection box will be at the chapel. Trevor’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Allan Wayne Evans

Passed peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, January 13 2021, aged 61 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allan’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, January 21 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment at Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi. Allan’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Barry Desmond ‘Baz’ Bailey

Passed peacefully at Macksville Hospital, January 13 2021, aged 79 years. Late of Bowraville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barry’s Funeral Prayers to be celebrated in the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bowraville on Thursday, January 21 commencing at 2.30pm. Thence for private cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour. Barry’s Funeral Prayers will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

These are the cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast, according to the NSW Government’s Fuel Check.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (116.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (117.7)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (117.9)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (115.7)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (115.9)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (124.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour, and Liberty Boambee (124.9)

