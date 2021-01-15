Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 15, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 15) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Sunny morning with a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers during the afternoon and evening.

– The chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening, possibly severe.

– Winds northwest to north-easterly 15 to 25km/h becoming north-easterly 20 to 30km/h in the middle of the day then tending northerly 20 to 25km/h in the late evening.

– Max temperature of 31.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm in Coffs Harbour this afternoon and evening, according to the Bureau of Meteorology forecast.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Norma Joan Ulrick

Passed January 6, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Norma’s funeral service to be held today, January 15 at Bellingen Uniting Church, Hyde St, Bellingen at 10am. Thence for private cremation.

Kevin Bathis

Passed January 6, 2021. From Nana Glen, formerly of Sydney. Family and friends are invited to attend Kev’s funeral service to be held today, January 15 at 2pm in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi.

Ian John Hickey

Passed peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, January 12 2021, aged 82 years. Late of Safety Beach. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ian’s Requiem Mass to be celebrated in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Sawtell today, January 15, commencing at 10.30am. Thence for private family Committal Prayers and cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour. Ian’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Shirley Ellen Freeman

Passed peacefully at Mater Christi Aged Care, January 12 2021, aged 91 years. Late of Woolgoolga. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Shirley’s funeral service to be held in Northern Beaches Anglican Church, Woolgoolga on Wednesday, January 20 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment in Woolgoolga Lawn Cemetery. Shirley’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

Allan Wayne Evans

Passed peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, January 13 2021, aged 61 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Allan’s funeral service to be held in the chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Thursday, January 21 commencing at 10am. Thence for interment at Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Karangi. Allan’s funeral service will be live streamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Here’s the cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs Coast region.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (116.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (117.7)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (117.9)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (115.7)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (115.9)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (124.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour, and Liberty Boambee (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

The Federal Government says there is no need for a Royal Commission into the working conditions of berry pickers. Read more.

A 17-year-old female was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus in a serious condition after a head-on smash in Toormina yesterday. Read more.

While the Australian Bureau of Statistics recently revealed the national birth rate has hit a historic low, the town of Bellingen has bucked the trend. Read more.

The C.ex Group has spent over a year strategising ways to activate the CBD - and with their major plans for a $44-million mixed-use high-rise now revealed, John Rafferty believes they’ve struck the right mix. Read more.

A car was torched in bushland north of Coffs Harbour yesterday afternoon. Read more.