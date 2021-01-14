Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 14, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 14) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Mostly sunny with light winds becoming north to north-easterly 20 to 30km/h in the middle of the day.

– Max temperature of 29.

– 10 per cent chance of any rain.

It’s forecast to be a sunny day on the Coffs Coast today. Photo: Trevor Veale

FUNERAL NOTICES

Wilga Marjorie Baker

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 10 2021, aged 87 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. As per Wilga’s wishes a private cremation will be held.

Donna Lucas

Passed January 7, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Donna’s funeral service to be held today, January 14 at 2.30pm in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi.

Norman Ray ‘Norm’ McCabe

Passed peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, January 8 2021, aged 87 years. Late of Valla Beach. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Norm’s funeral service to be held in Urunga Cemetery, Urunga today, January 14 commencing at 2pm.

Norma Joan Ulrick

Passed January 6, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Norma’s funeral service to be held on Friday, January 15 at Bellingen Uniting Church, Hyde St, Bellingen at 10am. Thence for private cremation.

Kevin Bathis

Passed January 6, 2021. From Nana Glen, formerly of Sydney. Family and friends are invited to attend Kev’s funeral service to be held on Friday, January 15 at 2pm in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi.

Ian John Hickey

Passed peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, January 12 2021, aged 82 years. Late of Safety Beach. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ian’s Requiem Mass to be celebrated in Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Sawtell on Friday January 15, commencing at 10.30am. Thence for private family Committal Prayers and cremation at Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour. Ian’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the Keith Logue & Sons facebook page.

HOROSCOPES

Read your horoscope here.

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Here’s the cheapest fuel prices from across the Coffs region for today.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (116.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (117.7)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (117.9)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (115.7)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (115.9)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (124.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour, and Liberty Boambee (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Keeping up with the latest COVID-19 rules and restrictions can be confusing. Here, The Advocate breaks down what Coffs Coast residents should know.

The first house to be demolished to make way for the Coffs Harbour Bypass and a new Rural Fire Service building is on its way down. Read more.

The first house to be demolished to make way for the Coffs Harbour Bypass. A new Rural Fire Service (RFS) building will be built on the Bruxner Park Road site.

Security staff at Port Macquarie Base Hospital stopped work for an extraordinary meeting, demanding an urgent review of the protocols for transferring patients from police custody to hospital, after a serious violent attack on staff at the weekend. Read more.

It’s the date that divides the nation, and this year COVID-19 is complicating matters further.

As the government pushes for councils to hold Australia Day celebrations amid the pandemic, Coffs Harbour and Bellingen Shire councils have revealed their plans to the Advocate. Read more.