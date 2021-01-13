Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 13, 2021

Here’s today’s (January 13) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

– Partly cloud with a slight (20 per cent) chance of a shower. Light winds.

– Max temperature of 27.

It’s forecast to be a partly cloudy day on the Coffs Coast today, with a slight chance of showers.

FUNERAL NOTICES

Lynette Christine ‘Lyn’ Lavis

Passed peacefully at home, January 5 2021, aged 71 years. Late of Woolgoolga. As per Lyn’s wishes a small private family gathering was held.

Wilga Marjorie Baker

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 10 2021, aged 87 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. As per Wilga’s wishes a private cremation will be held.

Mavis Lillian Shone

Passed peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, January 7 2021, aged 96 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mavis’ funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour today, January 13 commencing at 11.30am. Mavis’ service will be livestreamed on the Kieth Logue & Sons Facebook page.

Gerardus Petrus Jacobus (Gary) Weber

Passed aged 81 years. Late of Coramba. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a celebration of Gary’s life to be held in the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Coramba Rd, Karangi today, January 13, commencing at 11am. Gary’s funeral service will be livestreamed on the Allied Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Norman Ray ‘Norm’ McCabe

Passed peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, January 8 2021, aged 87 years. Late of Valla Beach. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Norm’s funeral service to be held in Urunga Cemetery, Urunga on Thursday, January 14 commencing at 2pm.

Norma Joan Ulrick

Passed January 6, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Norma’s funeral service to be held on Friday, January 15 at Bellingen Uniting Church, Hyde St, Bellingen at 10am. Thence for private cremation.

Kevin Bathis

Passed January 6, 2021. From Nana Glen, formerly of Sydney. Family and friends are invited to attend Kev’s funeral service to be held on Friday, January 15 at 2pm in the chapel of the Coffs Harbour Crematorium, Coramba Rd, Karangi.

Stephen John Hollingshed

Passed January 1, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Stephen’s funeral service to be held today, January 13 at 12.30pm in St Augustine’s Catholic Church, Gordon St, Coffs Harbour. Thence for burial at Woolgoolga Lawn Cemetery.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Here’s the cheapest prices across the Coffs Coast today.

Unleaded

– BP Park Beach (116.9)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (117.7)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (117.9)

Ethanol (E10)

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (115.7)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour (115.9)

Diesel

– United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (122.9)

– North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (124.9)

– Liberty Coffs Harbour, and Liberty Boambee (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A $1.3m proposal for multiple floors of shop-top offices and units in Woolgoolga, has been rejected. Read more.

Conservationists have slammed what they say is the government’s “rejection” of the Great Koala National Park (GKNP) proposal, among the recommendations made in the upper house koala inquiry. Read more.

Local activists have long been rallying for greater protection of koala habitat. Photo: Tim Jarrett

Many of the issues raised in the damning Blue Harvest report, released late last year, fall under the responsibility of the Federal Government according to State Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh. Read more.

Despite being a relative newcomer on the Coffs Coast arts scene, a biennial art award is continuing the draw high profile names to the region. Read more.