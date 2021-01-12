Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: January 12, 2021

Here's today's (January 12) weather, funeral notices and more for the Coffs Coast.

WEATHER

- Mostly sunny with light winds.

- Max temperature 27.

- 10 per cent chance of any rain.

It’s expected to be a sunny day on the Coffs Coast today.



FUNERAL NOTICES

Maud Mary 'Molly' Bridge

Passed peacefully at Opal Aged Care, January 7 2021, aged 96 years. As per Molly's wishes a private cremation will be held.

Lynette Christine 'Lyn' Lavis

Passed peacefully at home, January 5 2021, aged 71 years. Late of Woolgoolga. As per Lyn's wishes a small private family gathering was held.

Wilga Marjorie Baker

Passed peacefully at Coffs Harbour Health Campus, January 10 2021, aged 87 years. Late of Coffs Harbour. As per Wilga's wishes a private cremation will be held.

Mavis Lillian Shone

Passed peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, January 7 2021, aged 96 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mavis' funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Dr, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, January 13 commencing at 11.30am. Mavis' service will be livestreamed on the Kieth Logue & Sons Facebook page.

Gerardus Petrus Jacobus (Gary) Weber

Passed aged 81 years. Late of Coramba. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a celebration of Gary's life to be held in the Coffs Harbour Lawn Cemetery, Coramba Rd, Karangi on Wednesday January 13, commencing at 11am. Gary's funeral service will be livestreamed on the Allied Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Norman Ray 'Norm' McCabe

Passed peacefully at Bellinger River District Hospital, January 8 2021, aged 87 years. Late of Valla Beach. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Norm's funeral service to be held in Urunga Cemetery, Urunga on Thursday January 14 commencing at 2pm.

Norma Joan Ulrick

Passed January 6, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend Norma's funeral service to be held on Friday, January 15 at Bellingen Uniting Church, Hyde St, Bellingen at 10am. Thence for private cremation.

HOROSCOPES

CHEAPEST FUEL PRICES

Here’s the cheapest fuel prices from around the Coffs Coast today.



Unleaded

- BP Park Beach (116.9)

- United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (117.7)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (117.9)

Ethanol (E10)

- United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (115.7)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (115.9)

Diesel

- United Petroleum Coffs Central, and Coffs Harbour (122.9)

- North Coast Petroleum Coffs Harbour (124.9)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour, and Liberty Boambee (124.9)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

After nearly a year of Coffs' iconic events falling victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, another annual favourite has been cancelled. This time, though, it's because of a La Nina weather pattern - which has resulted in an exceptionally wet summer on the Coffs Coast. Read more.

Painter, illustrator, cartoonist, engraver and proud Urunga local David Bromley, has been hard at work creating a mural in the town's main street for the past few years now. It was officially unveiled yesterday to mark the start of Bellingen Shire Arts Week. Read more.

Contemporary locals including Lisa Kelly and daughter Tahahni Berger were depicted in the fictitious mural scene representing the streetscape of early 20th century Urunga.



The C.ex Group is planning to construct a $44-million high-rise in the heart of the Coffs Harbour CBD. The City Boulevard and an adjoining building would be demolished to make way for the 13-storey mixed-use residential building. Read more.

Woolgoolga's on-demand bus service has bounced back after COVID-19 with more people jumping on board in recent months. Read more.